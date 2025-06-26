iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Pushpa Jewellers Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Pushpa Jewellers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pushpa Jewellers Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

26 Jun, 2025|04:00 PM
Oct-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pushpa Jewellers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.84

22.27

14.12

7.98

Net Worth

36.07

22.5

14.35

8.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Pushpa Jewellers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,652.45

97.223,24,259.468700.312,581189.35

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

540.2

80.9955,742.98185.370.285,350.3946.3

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

12.4

14.098,115.2295.110699.019.57

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

585.85

37.017,950.4762.3901,574.25115.58

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

THANGAMAYL

1,888.1

49.445,868.631.40.661,380.5354.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pushpa Jewellers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Madhur Tibrewal

Chairman & Managing Director

Anupam Tibrewal

Whole Time Director & CEO

Mridul Tibrewal

Independent Director

Gargi Singh

Independent Director

Pranay Agarwal

Independent Director

Chandan Ambaly

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Kumar Mishra

Registered Office

22 East Topsia Rd 4thFlr F1-4A,

Tirumala Gobinda Khatick Rd AC,

West Bengal - 700046

Tel: +91 033 4006 3093

Website: http://www.pushpajewellers.com

Email: cs@pushpajewellers.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Pushpa Jewellers Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Pushpa Jewellers Ltd share price today?

The Pushpa Jewellers Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Pushpa Jewellers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pushpa Jewellers Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 26 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pushpa Jewellers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pushpa Jewellers Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 26 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pushpa Jewellers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pushpa Jewellers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pushpa Jewellers Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 26 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pushpa Jewellers Ltd?

Pushpa Jewellers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pushpa Jewellers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pushpa Jewellers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pushpa Jewellers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.