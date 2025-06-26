Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.84
22.27
14.12
7.98
Net Worth
36.07
22.5
14.35
8.21
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,652.45
|97.22
|3,24,259.46
|870
|0.3
|12,581
|189.35
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
540.2
|80.99
|55,742.98
|185.37
|0.28
|5,350.39
|46.3
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
12.4
|14.09
|8,115.22
|95.11
|0
|699.01
|9.57
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
585.85
|37.01
|7,950.47
|62.39
|0
|1,574.25
|115.58
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
1,888.1
|49.44
|5,868.6
|31.4
|0.66
|1,380.5
|354.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Madhur Tibrewal
Chairman & Managing Director
Anupam Tibrewal
Whole Time Director & CEO
Mridul Tibrewal
Independent Director
Gargi Singh
Independent Director
Pranay Agarwal
Independent Director
Chandan Ambaly
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Kumar Mishra
22 East Topsia Rd 4thFlr F1-4A,
Tirumala Gobinda Khatick Rd AC,
West Bengal - 700046
Tel: +91 033 4006 3093
Website: http://www.pushpajewellers.com
Email: cs@pushpajewellers.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
