Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,652.45
|97.22
|3,24,259.46
|870
|0.3
|12,581
|189.35
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
540.2
|80.99
|55,742.98
|185.37
|0.28
|5,350.39
|46.3
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
12.4
|14.09
|8,115.22
|95.11
|0
|699.01
|9.57
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
585.85
|37.01
|7,950.47
|62.39
|0
|1,574.25
|115.58
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
1,888.1
|49.44
|5,868.6
|31.4
|0.66
|1,380.5
|354.65
