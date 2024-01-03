iifl-logo
Pushpa Jewellers Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.84

22.27

14.12

7.98

Net Worth

36.07

22.5

14.35

8.21

Minority Interest

Debt

8.26

14.79

3.65

2.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.28

0.17

0

0

Total Liabilities

44.61

37.46

18

10.52

Fixed Assets

10.63

10.49

1.34

1.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.02

Networking Capital

31.95

26.94

16.49

9.14

Inventories

28.29

23.85

14.88

8.8

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.07

5.73

3.33

0.72

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5.44

3.28

2.06

0.65

Sundry Creditors

-1.36

-1.45

-0.22

-0.27

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.49

-4.47

-3.56

-0.76

Cash

2.03

0.05

0.18

0.06

Total Assets

44.61

37.48

18.01

10.52

