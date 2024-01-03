Pushpa Jewellers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.84
22.27
14.12
7.98
Net Worth
36.07
22.5
14.35
8.21
Minority Interest
Debt
8.26
14.79
3.65
2.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.28
0.17
0
0
Total Liabilities
44.61
37.46
18
10.52
Fixed Assets
10.63
10.49
1.34
1.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.02
Networking Capital
31.95
26.94
16.49
9.14
Inventories
28.29
23.85
14.88
8.8
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.07
5.73
3.33
0.72
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.44
3.28
2.06
0.65
Sundry Creditors
-1.36
-1.45
-0.22
-0.27
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.49
-4.47
-3.56
-0.76
Cash
2.03
0.05
0.18
0.06
Total Assets
44.61
37.48
18.01
10.52
