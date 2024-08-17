iifl-logo-icon 1
Surana Corporation Ltd Share Price

0.75
(0.00%)
Sep 17, 2018|11:10:01 AM

Surana Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

0.75

Prev. Close

0.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.75

Day's Low

0.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-344.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.83

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Surana Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

Surana Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Surana Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:58 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.28%

Non-Promoter- 49.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Surana Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

24.36

24.36

59.64

24.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-863

-543.73

-244.1

45.54

Net Worth

-838.64

-519.37

-184.46

69.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

234.65

1,196.31

1,115.9

4,126.25

yoy growth (%)

-80.38

7.2

-72.95

-51.28

Raw materials

-262.9

-1,249.51

-1,215.52

-4,190.93

As % of sales

112.03

104.44

108.92

101.56

Employee costs

-0.52

-1.13

-3.73

-4.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-319.26

-322.4

-291.12

-364.75

Depreciation

-0.68

-23.65

-13.7

-15.8

Tax paid

0

20.57

4.06

4.42

Working capital

-157.83

-110.69

-648.61

196.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-80.38

7.2

-72.95

-51.28

Op profit growth

40.38

-4.6

-46.64

-236.76

EBIT growth

11.17

6.83

-45.97

-266.03

Net profit growth

6.55

4.37

-20.33

-777.83

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

1,118.68

4,140.77

8,471.13

8,666

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,118.68

4,140.77

8,471.13

8,666

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.05

0.28

0.02

Surana Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Surana Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vijayraj Surana

Company Secretary

Chandra Prakash Abar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Swaminathan Ganesh

Non Executive Director

Devarajan K E

Independent Director

Agnes Roselind Joseph

Director

Hari Bala Subrahmanyam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Surana Corporation Ltd

Summary

Surana Corporation, has decided t amalgamate Surana Jewellery Ltd and Rukma Industries Ltd with itself. And is in the process of getting requisite approval in for the same.
