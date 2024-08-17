Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹0.75
Prev. Close₹0.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.75
Day's Low₹0.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-344.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
24.36
24.36
59.64
24.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-863
-543.73
-244.1
45.54
Net Worth
-838.64
-519.37
-184.46
69.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
234.65
1,196.31
1,115.9
4,126.25
yoy growth (%)
-80.38
7.2
-72.95
-51.28
Raw materials
-262.9
-1,249.51
-1,215.52
-4,190.93
As % of sales
112.03
104.44
108.92
101.56
Employee costs
-0.52
-1.13
-3.73
-4.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-319.26
-322.4
-291.12
-364.75
Depreciation
-0.68
-23.65
-13.7
-15.8
Tax paid
0
20.57
4.06
4.42
Working capital
-157.83
-110.69
-648.61
196.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-80.38
7.2
-72.95
-51.28
Op profit growth
40.38
-4.6
-46.64
-236.76
EBIT growth
11.17
6.83
-45.97
-266.03
Net profit growth
6.55
4.37
-20.33
-777.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
1,118.68
4,140.77
8,471.13
8,666
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,118.68
4,140.77
8,471.13
8,666
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.05
0.28
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vijayraj Surana
Company Secretary
Chandra Prakash Abar
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Swaminathan Ganesh
Non Executive Director
Devarajan K E
Independent Director
Agnes Roselind Joseph
Director
Hari Bala Subrahmanyam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Surana Corporation Ltd
Summary
Surana Corporation, has decided t amalgamate Surana Jewellery Ltd and Rukma Industries Ltd with itself. And is in the process of getting requisite approval in for the same.
