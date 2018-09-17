Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-80.36
-71.11
-51.11
Op profit growth
46.38
-51.92
-238.23
EBIT growth
14.99
-45.35
-270.7
Net profit growth
8.09
-18.87
-799.11
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-63.32
-8.49
-5.1
1.8
EBIT margin
-60.97
-10.41
-5.5
1.57
Net profit margin
-135.76
-24.66
-8.78
0.61
RoCE
-17.52
-10.6
-18.05
RoNW
11.76
32.6
-36.76
RoA
-9.75
-6.27
-7.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
21.05
Dividend per share
0
0
0
1.8
Cash EPS
-131.2
-130.83
-156.11
13.27
Book value per share
-343.58
-212.63
26.91
176.14
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
2.64
P/CEPS
-0.01
0
-0.13
4.19
P/B
0
0
0.79
0.31
EV/EBIDTA
-10.56
-14.76
-6.29
3.32
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
9.86
Tax payout
0
-6.47
-1.41
-25.45
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
656.88
200.93
87.26
Inventory days
277.76
80.5
35.11
Creditor days
-20.19
-2.23
-34.32
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.81
0.64
1.61
-2.09
Net debt / equity
-1.79
-2.87
19.51
0.87
Net debt / op. profit
-10.09
-14.63
-6.05
2.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-111.92
-104.46
-101.53
-97.88
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.09
-0.13
-0.07
Other costs
-51.18
-3.93
-3.44
-0.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.