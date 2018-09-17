iifl-logo-icon 1
Surana Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

0.75
(0.00%)
Sep 17, 2018|11:10:01 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Surana Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-80.36

-71.11

-51.11

Op profit growth

46.38

-51.92

-238.23

EBIT growth

14.99

-45.35

-270.7

Net profit growth

8.09

-18.87

-799.11

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-63.32

-8.49

-5.1

1.8

EBIT margin

-60.97

-10.41

-5.5

1.57

Net profit margin

-135.76

-24.66

-8.78

0.61

RoCE

-17.52

-10.6

-18.05

RoNW

11.76

32.6

-36.76

RoA

-9.75

-6.27

-7.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

21.05

Dividend per share

0

0

0

1.8

Cash EPS

-131.2

-130.83

-156.11

13.27

Book value per share

-343.58

-212.63

26.91

176.14

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

2.64

P/CEPS

-0.01

0

-0.13

4.19

P/B

0

0

0.79

0.31

EV/EBIDTA

-10.56

-14.76

-6.29

3.32

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

9.86

Tax payout

0

-6.47

-1.41

-25.45

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

656.88

200.93

87.26

Inventory days

277.76

80.5

35.11

Creditor days

-20.19

-2.23

-34.32

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.81

0.64

1.61

-2.09

Net debt / equity

-1.79

-2.87

19.51

0.87

Net debt / op. profit

-10.09

-14.63

-6.05

2.44

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-111.92

-104.46

-101.53

-97.88

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.09

-0.13

-0.07

Other costs

-51.18

-3.93

-3.44

-0.23

