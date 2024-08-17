iifl-logo-icon 1
Surana Corporation Ltd Annually Results

0.75
(0.00%)
Sep 17, 2018|11:10:01 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

1,118.68

4,140.77

8,471.13

8,666

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,118.68

4,140.77

8,471.13

8,666

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.05

0.28

0.02

Total Income

1,118.71

4,140.81

8,471.42

8,666.03

Total Expenditure

1,225.34

4,352.16

8,318.21

8,519.84

PBIDT

-106.62

-211.33

153.21

146.17

Interest

170.24

140.97

63.74

44.52

PBDT

-276.86

-352.32

89.47

101.65

Depreciation

13.9

16.59

19.69

24.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

3.67

5.78

Deferred Tax

-5.07

-5.21

14.21

4.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-285.7

-363.69

51.9

67.69

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.11

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-285.7

-363.69

52.02

67.69

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-285.7

-363.69

52.02

67.69

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-117.29

-149.3

20.53

30.96

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

18

0

Equity

24.36

24.36

24.36

21.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,21,42,021

1,21,42,021

1,21,42,021

1,00,65,059

Public Shareholding (%)

49.84

49.84

49.84

46.04

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,22,16,713

1,22,16,713

1,22,16,713

1,17,96,375

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

50.15

50.15

50.15

53.95

PBIDTM(%)

-9.53

-5.1

1.8

1.68

PBDTM(%)

-24.74

-8.5

1.05

1.17

PATM(%)

-25.53

-8.78

0.61

0.78

