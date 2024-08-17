Surana Corporation Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
1,118.68
4,140.77
8,471.13
8,666
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,118.68
4,140.77
8,471.13
8,666
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.05
0.28
0.02
Total Income
1,118.71
4,140.81
8,471.42
8,666.03
Total Expenditure
1,225.34
4,352.16
8,318.21
8,519.84
PBIDT
-106.62
-211.33
153.21
146.17
Interest
170.24
140.97
63.74
44.52
PBDT
-276.86
-352.32
89.47
101.65
Depreciation
13.9
16.59
19.69
24.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
3.67
5.78
Deferred Tax
-5.07
-5.21
14.21
4.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-285.7
-363.69
51.9
67.69
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.11
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-285.7
-363.69
52.02
67.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-285.7
-363.69
52.02
67.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-117.29
-149.3
20.53
30.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
18
0
Equity
24.36
24.36
24.36
21.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,21,42,021
1,21,42,021
1,21,42,021
1,00,65,059
Public Shareholding (%)
49.84
49.84
49.84
46.04
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,22,16,713
1,22,16,713
1,22,16,713
1,17,96,375
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
50.15
50.15
50.15
53.95
PBIDTM(%)
-9.53
-5.1
1.8
1.68
PBDTM(%)
-24.74
-8.5
1.05
1.17
PATM(%)
-25.53
-8.78
0.61
0.78
