Surana Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.75
(0.00%)
Sep 17, 2018|11:10:01 AM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

234.65

1,196.31

1,115.9

4,126.25

yoy growth (%)

-80.38

7.2

-72.95

-51.28

Raw materials

-262.9

-1,249.51

-1,215.52

-4,190.93

As % of sales

112.03

104.44

108.92

101.56

Employee costs

-0.52

-1.13

-3.73

-4.7

As % of sales

0.22

0.09

0.33

0.11

Other costs

-120.34

-51.87

-7.98

-139.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.28

4.33

0.71

3.37

Operating profit

-149.11

-106.21

-111.34

-208.66

OPM

-63.54

-8.87

-9.97

-5.05

Depreciation

-0.68

-23.65

-13.7

-15.8

Interest expense

-175.68

-193.26

-170.24

-140.97

Other income

6.21

0.72

4.15

0.68

Profit before tax

-319.26

-322.4

-291.12

-364.75

Taxes

0

20.57

4.06

4.42

Tax rate

0

-6.38

-1.39

-1.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-319.26

-301.83

-287.06

-360.32

Exceptional items

0

2.2

0

0

Net profit

-319.26

-299.63

-287.06

-360.32

yoy growth (%)

6.55

4.37

-20.33

-777.83

NPM

-136.05

-25.04

-25.72

-8.73

