|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
234.65
1,196.31
1,115.9
4,126.25
yoy growth (%)
-80.38
7.2
-72.95
-51.28
Raw materials
-262.9
-1,249.51
-1,215.52
-4,190.93
As % of sales
112.03
104.44
108.92
101.56
Employee costs
-0.52
-1.13
-3.73
-4.7
As % of sales
0.22
0.09
0.33
0.11
Other costs
-120.34
-51.87
-7.98
-139.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.28
4.33
0.71
3.37
Operating profit
-149.11
-106.21
-111.34
-208.66
OPM
-63.54
-8.87
-9.97
-5.05
Depreciation
-0.68
-23.65
-13.7
-15.8
Interest expense
-175.68
-193.26
-170.24
-140.97
Other income
6.21
0.72
4.15
0.68
Profit before tax
-319.26
-322.4
-291.12
-364.75
Taxes
0
20.57
4.06
4.42
Tax rate
0
-6.38
-1.39
-1.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-319.26
-301.83
-287.06
-360.32
Exceptional items
0
2.2
0
0
Net profit
-319.26
-299.63
-287.06
-360.32
yoy growth (%)
6.55
4.37
-20.33
-777.83
NPM
-136.05
-25.04
-25.72
-8.73
