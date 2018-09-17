Surana Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
24.36
24.36
59.64
24.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-863
-543.73
-244.1
45.54
Net Worth
-838.64
-519.37
-184.46
69.9
Minority Interest
Debt
1,502.7
1,489.61
1,375.66
1,286.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
24.26
28.32
Total Liabilities
664.06
970.24
1,215.46
1,384.56
Fixed Assets
7.94
54.47
78.91
98.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.17
0.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
655.67
913.3
1,135.89
1,278.95
Inventories
194.42
163.09
502.93
364.54
Inventory Days
302.41
49.75
164.5
32.24
Sundry Debtors
390.51
454.92
122.23
861.91
Debtor Days
607.42
138.79
39.98
76.24
Other Current Assets
401.02
475.65
587.33
84.77
Sundry Creditors
-26.74
-15.35
-0.73
-0.19
Creditor Days
41.59
4.68
0.23
0.01
Other Current Liabilities
-303.54
-165.01
-75.87
-32.08
Cash
0.45
2.47
0.48
7.15
Total Assets
664.06
970.24
1,215.45
1,384.57
