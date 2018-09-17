iifl-logo-icon 1
Surana Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.75
(0.00%)
Sep 17, 2018|11:10:01 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Surana Corporation Ltd

Surana Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-319.26

-322.4

-291.12

-364.75

Depreciation

-0.68

-23.65

-13.7

-15.8

Tax paid

0

20.57

4.06

4.42

Working capital

-157.83

-110.69

-648.61

196.07

Other operating items

Operating

-477.77

-436.18

-949.37

-180.06

Capital expenditure

-128.95

-1.96

-13.32

-3.26

Free cash flow

-606.72

-438.14

-962.69

-183.32

Equity raised

-1,087.46

-452.91

123.78

811.73

Investing

0

-0.17

-0.14

0

Financing

42.47

113.95

89.32

602.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,651.72

-777.28

-749.73

1,231.15

