Surana Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-319.26
-322.4
-291.12
-364.75
Depreciation
-0.68
-23.65
-13.7
-15.8
Tax paid
0
20.57
4.06
4.42
Working capital
-157.83
-110.69
-648.61
196.07
Other operating items
Operating
-477.77
-436.18
-949.37
-180.06
Capital expenditure
-128.95
-1.96
-13.32
-3.26
Free cash flow
-606.72
-438.14
-962.69
-183.32
Equity raised
-1,087.46
-452.91
123.78
811.73
Investing
0
-0.17
-0.14
0
Financing
42.47
113.95
89.32
602.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,651.72
-777.28
-749.73
1,231.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.