Surana Corporation Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.75
(0.00%)
Sep 17, 2018|11:10:01 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Sept-2014Mar-2014Sept-2013Mar-2013

Gross Sales

482.1

636.57

1,407.96

2,732.8

4,361.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

482.1

636.57

1,407.96

2,732.8

4,361.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0

0.03

0

0.15

Total Income

482.14

636.57

1,408.01

2,732.81

4,361.27

Total Expenditure

558.47

666.86

1,659.6

2,692.55

4,298.79

PBIDT

-76.33

-30.29

-251.6

40.25

62.47

Interest

122.91

47.33

89.76

51.2

38.65

PBDT

-199.24

-77.62

-341.36

-10.94

23.82

Depreciation

6.9

7.01

8.34

8.25

9.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

-6.86

Deferred Tax

-5.07

0

-5.21

0

14.21

Reported Profit After Tax

-201.07

-84.63

-344.48

-19.2

7.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

-0.11

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-201.07

-84.63

-344.48

-19.2

7.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-201.07

-84.63

-344.48

-19.2

7.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-34.75

0

-7.88

2.93

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

24.36

24.36

24.36

24.36

24.36

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,21,42,021

1,21,42,000

1,21,42,021

1,21,42,000

1,21,42,021

Public Shareholding (%)

49.84

49.84

49.84

49.84

49.84

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,22,16,713

1,22,16,700

1,22,16,713

1,22,16,700

1,22,16,713

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

50.15

50.15

50.15

50.15

50.15

PBIDTM(%)

-15.83

-4.75

-17.86

1.47

1.43

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-41.7

-13.29

-24.46

-0.7

0.16

