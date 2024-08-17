Surana Corporation Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
482.1
636.57
1,407.96
2,732.8
4,361.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
482.1
636.57
1,407.96
2,732.8
4,361.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0
0.03
0
0.15
Total Income
482.14
636.57
1,408.01
2,732.81
4,361.27
Total Expenditure
558.47
666.86
1,659.6
2,692.55
4,298.79
PBIDT
-76.33
-30.29
-251.6
40.25
62.47
Interest
122.91
47.33
89.76
51.2
38.65
PBDT
-199.24
-77.62
-341.36
-10.94
23.82
Depreciation
6.9
7.01
8.34
8.25
9.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
-6.86
Deferred Tax
-5.07
0
-5.21
0
14.21
Reported Profit After Tax
-201.07
-84.63
-344.48
-19.2
7.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
-0.11
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-201.07
-84.63
-344.48
-19.2
7.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-201.07
-84.63
-344.48
-19.2
7.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-34.75
0
-7.88
2.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
24.36
24.36
24.36
24.36
24.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,21,42,021
1,21,42,000
1,21,42,021
1,21,42,000
1,21,42,021
Public Shareholding (%)
49.84
49.84
49.84
49.84
49.84
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,22,16,713
1,22,16,700
1,22,16,713
1,22,16,700
1,22,16,713
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
50.15
50.15
50.15
50.15
50.15
PBIDTM(%)
-15.83
-4.75
-17.86
1.47
1.43
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-41.7
-13.29
-24.46
-0.7
0.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.