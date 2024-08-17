Surana Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
743.55
3,352.38
6,410.54
6,149.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
743.55
3,352.38
6,410.54
6,149.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.02
0.15
0.02
Total Income
743.55
3,352.41
6,410.7
6,149.31
Total Expenditure
759.08
3,401.27
6,278.54
6,027.85
PBIDT
-15.52
-48.84
132.14
121.44
Interest
86.8
95.27
42.99
37.84
PBDT
-102.31
-144.13
89.16
83.61
Depreciation
10.57
12.36
14.93
14.51
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
14.1
10.96
Deferred Tax
0
-5.21
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-112.9
-151.27
60.11
58.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-112.9
-151.27
60.11
58.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-112.9
-151.27
60.11
58.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
20.53
26.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
24.36
24.36
24.36
21.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,21,42,021
0
1,21,42,021
96,42,021
Public Shareholding (%)
49.84
0
49.84
44.11
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,22,16,713
0
1,22,16,713
1,22,16,713
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
50.15
0
50.15
55.88
PBIDTM(%)
-2.08
-1.45
2.06
1.97
PBDTM(%)
-13.76
-4.29
1.39
1.35
PATM(%)
-15.18
-4.51
0.93
0.94
