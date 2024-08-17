iifl-logo-icon 1
Surana Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.75
(0.00%)
Sep 17, 2018|11:10:01 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

743.55

3,352.38

6,410.54

6,149.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

743.55

3,352.38

6,410.54

6,149.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.02

0.15

0.02

Total Income

743.55

3,352.41

6,410.7

6,149.31

Total Expenditure

759.08

3,401.27

6,278.54

6,027.85

PBIDT

-15.52

-48.84

132.14

121.44

Interest

86.8

95.27

42.99

37.84

PBDT

-102.31

-144.13

89.16

83.61

Depreciation

10.57

12.36

14.93

14.51

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

14.1

10.96

Deferred Tax

0

-5.21

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-112.9

-151.27

60.11

58.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-112.9

-151.27

60.11

58.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-112.9

-151.27

60.11

58.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

20.53

26.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

24.36

24.36

24.36

21.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,21,42,021

0

1,21,42,021

96,42,021

Public Shareholding (%)

49.84

0

49.84

44.11

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,22,16,713

0

1,22,16,713

1,22,16,713

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

0

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

50.15

0

50.15

55.88

PBIDTM(%)

-2.08

-1.45

2.06

1.97

PBDTM(%)

-13.76

-4.29

1.39

1.35

PATM(%)

-15.18

-4.51

0.93

0.94

