Summary

Engaged in manufacturing diamond and coloured-stone-studded gold jewellery at Seepz, SB&T International (SBTI), is a 100% EOU. The company was incorporated as a private limited company in 1986 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in 1994. It has three units at Seepz, and at present manufactures gold jewellery like -- rings, ear-rings, pendants and bracelets studded with diamonds and other precious stones. The installed capacity of the company is 816 kg of gold jewellery studded with diamonds and other precious stones. The company has been promoted by S K Sethi and Varij Sethi in financial and technical collaboration with SB&T Gem Imports, Houston, US. SB&T Gem Imports, holds 25.35% stake in the equity of SB&T International. The foreign collaborator also helps the Indian partner to keep abreast with the rapidly changing fashions in the international market by providing manuals and designs.The company went public in Apr.94 to part-finance the cost of an expansion project to double the capacity from 408 kg to 816 kg. In 1994-95, SBTI acquired 3,00,000 equity shares of Nigam Finvest Pvt Ltd and also a deemed public company, SB&T Securities, a subsidiary of Nigam Finvest. During 1999-2000, the company entered into a MOU with Microsoft Consulting Services(MCS), a divison of Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd , for the development of a vertical jewellery portal.As informed in the previous year,for developing vertical jewellery portal for B2B and B2C busine

