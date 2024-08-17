Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹4.2
Prev. Close₹4.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.48
Day's High₹4.65
Day's Low₹4.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.67
P/E20.43
EPS0.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
16.85
16.85
16.85
16.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-34.46
-34.57
-6.97
46.85
Net Worth
-17.61
-17.72
9.88
63.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
13.41
7.86
100.33
129.96
yoy growth (%)
70.6
-92.16
-22.79
Raw materials
-11.89
-5.17
-118.94
-122.43
As % of sales
88.68
65.84
118.54
94.2
Employee costs
-0.97
-1.14
-1.63
-1.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-3.35
-5.04
-27.72
0.37
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.17
-0.19
-0.23
Tax paid
0
0
0.02
-0.15
Working capital
-2.39
-2.48
-24.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
70.6
-92.16
-22.79
Op profit growth
1,626.73
-99.2
-614.05
EBIT growth
-524.56
-103.3
-516.72
Net profit growth
-33.39
-81.8
-12,672.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
12.39
13.07
11.2
12.03
17.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.39
13.07
11.2
12.03
17.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.68
0.04
0.15
1.16
1.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
SURENDRA KUMAR BABOOLALJI SETHI
Managing Director
VARIJ SURENDRAKUMAR SETHI
Director
SHRANCE GIRISH SETHI
Director
RAKHI JAIN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SB & T International Ltd
Summary
Engaged in manufacturing diamond and coloured-stone-studded gold jewellery at Seepz, SB&T International (SBTI), is a 100% EOU. The company was incorporated as a private limited company in 1986 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in 1994. It has three units at Seepz, and at present manufactures gold jewellery like -- rings, ear-rings, pendants and bracelets studded with diamonds and other precious stones. The installed capacity of the company is 816 kg of gold jewellery studded with diamonds and other precious stones. The company has been promoted by S K Sethi and Varij Sethi in financial and technical collaboration with SB&T Gem Imports, Houston, US. SB&T Gem Imports, holds 25.35% stake in the equity of SB&T International. The foreign collaborator also helps the Indian partner to keep abreast with the rapidly changing fashions in the international market by providing manuals and designs.The company went public in Apr.94 to part-finance the cost of an expansion project to double the capacity from 408 kg to 816 kg. In 1994-95, SBTI acquired 3,00,000 equity shares of Nigam Finvest Pvt Ltd and also a deemed public company, SB&T Securities, a subsidiary of Nigam Finvest. During 1999-2000, the company entered into a MOU with Microsoft Consulting Services(MCS), a divison of Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd , for the development of a vertical jewellery portal.As informed in the previous year,for developing vertical jewellery portal for B2B and B2C busine
