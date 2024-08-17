iifl-logo-icon 1
SB & T International Ltd Share Price

4.55
(1.11%)
Oct 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

SB & T International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

4.2

Prev. Close

4.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.48

Day's High

4.65

Day's Low

4.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.67

P/E

20.43

EPS

0.07

Divi. Yield

0

SB & T International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:59 AM
Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.60%

Foreign: 8.60%

Indian: 1.80%

Non-Promoter- 6.50%

Institutions: 6.49%

Non-Institutions: 83.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SB & T International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016

Equity Capital

16.85

16.85

16.85

16.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-34.46

-34.57

-6.97

46.85

Net Worth

-17.61

-17.72

9.88

63.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

13.41

7.86

100.33

129.96

yoy growth (%)

70.6

-92.16

-22.79

Raw materials

-11.89

-5.17

-118.94

-122.43

As % of sales

88.68

65.84

118.54

94.2

Employee costs

-0.97

-1.14

-1.63

-1.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-3.35

-5.04

-27.72

0.37

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.17

-0.19

-0.23

Tax paid

0

0

0.02

-0.15

Working capital

-2.39

-2.48

-24.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

70.6

-92.16

-22.79

Op profit growth

1,626.73

-99.2

-614.05

EBIT growth

-524.56

-103.3

-516.72

Net profit growth

-33.39

-81.8

-12,672.2

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

12.39

13.07

11.2

12.03

17.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.39

13.07

11.2

12.03

17.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.68

0.04

0.15

1.16

1.74

SB & T International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SB & T International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

SURENDRA KUMAR BABOOLALJI SETHI

Managing Director

VARIJ SURENDRAKUMAR SETHI

Director

SHRANCE GIRISH SETHI

Director

RAKHI JAIN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SB & T International Ltd

Summary

Engaged in manufacturing diamond and coloured-stone-studded gold jewellery at Seepz, SB&T International (SBTI), is a 100% EOU. The company was incorporated as a private limited company in 1986 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in 1994. It has three units at Seepz, and at present manufactures gold jewellery like -- rings, ear-rings, pendants and bracelets studded with diamonds and other precious stones. The installed capacity of the company is 816 kg of gold jewellery studded with diamonds and other precious stones. The company has been promoted by S K Sethi and Varij Sethi in financial and technical collaboration with SB&T Gem Imports, Houston, US. SB&T Gem Imports, holds 25.35% stake in the equity of SB&T International. The foreign collaborator also helps the Indian partner to keep abreast with the rapidly changing fashions in the international market by providing manuals and designs.The company went public in Apr.94 to part-finance the cost of an expansion project to double the capacity from 408 kg to 816 kg. In 1994-95, SBTI acquired 3,00,000 equity shares of Nigam Finvest Pvt Ltd and also a deemed public company, SB&T Securities, a subsidiary of Nigam Finvest. During 1999-2000, the company entered into a MOU with Microsoft Consulting Services(MCS), a divison of Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd , for the development of a vertical jewellery portal.As informed in the previous year,for developing vertical jewellery portal for B2B and B2C busine
