SB & T International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.55
(1.11%)
Oct 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR SB & T International Ltd

SB & T International Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-3.35

-5.04

-27.72

0.37

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.17

-0.19

-0.23

Tax paid

0

0

0.02

-0.15

Working capital

-2.39

-2.48

-24.8

Other operating items

Operating

-5.9

-7.69

-52.69

Capital expenditure

-0.04

0.02

0.08

Free cash flow

-5.94

-7.67

-52.61

Equity raised

119.07

129.16

184.55

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

10.69

10.11

5.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.17

Net in cash

123.82

131.59

137.74

