SB & T International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-3.35
-5.04
-27.72
0.37
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.17
-0.19
-0.23
Tax paid
0
0
0.02
-0.15
Working capital
-2.39
-2.48
-24.8
Other operating items
Operating
-5.9
-7.69
-52.69
Capital expenditure
-0.04
0.02
0.08
Free cash flow
-5.94
-7.67
-52.61
Equity raised
119.07
129.16
184.55
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
10.69
10.11
5.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.17
Net in cash
123.82
131.59
137.74
