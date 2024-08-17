SB & T International Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2010
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
55.36
126.45
143.76
128.47
145.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
55.36
126.45
143.76
128.47
145.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.25
0.58
2.38
1.28
3.03
Total Income
57.63
127.05
146.14
129.77
148.11
Total Expenditure
86.37
117.41
138.13
124.02
136.92
PBIDT
-28.75
9.63
8.01
5.73
11.19
Interest
4.55
5.55
5.55
4.38
6.1
PBDT
-33.31
4.07
2.46
1.35
5.09
Depreciation
0.93
1.02
1.58
1.15
2.51
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.89
0.89
-0.16
0.38
0.31
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0.07
Reported Profit After Tax
-33.34
2.15
1.04
-0.2
2.2
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-33.34
2.15
1.04
-0.2
2.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-33.34
2.15
1.04
-0.2
2.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
1.27
0.62
0
1.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.85
16.85
16.85
16.85
16.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,33,40,000
1,24,43,000
1,19,43,000
1,19,43,000
1,19,43,000
Public Shareholding (%)
79.16
73.63
70.88
70.87
70.88
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
17,36,000
26,33,000
31,33,000
31,33,000
31,33,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
39.38
59.75
63.85
63.84
63.85
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
10.3
15.63
18.6
16.6
18.6
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
17,74,000
17,74,000
17,74,000
17,74,000
17,74,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
40.25
40.25
36.15
36.15
36.15
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
10.52
10.52
10.53
10.52
10.53
PBIDTM(%)
-51.92
7.61
5.57
4.46
7.71
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-60.23
1.7
0.72
-0.15
1.51
