SB & T International Ltd Half Yearly Results

4.55
(1.11%)
Oct 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Sept-2011Mar-2011Sept-2010Mar-2010

Gross Sales

55.36

126.45

143.76

128.47

145.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

55.36

126.45

143.76

128.47

145.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.25

0.58

2.38

1.28

3.03

Total Income

57.63

127.05

146.14

129.77

148.11

Total Expenditure

86.37

117.41

138.13

124.02

136.92

PBIDT

-28.75

9.63

8.01

5.73

11.19

Interest

4.55

5.55

5.55

4.38

6.1

PBDT

-33.31

4.07

2.46

1.35

5.09

Depreciation

0.93

1.02

1.58

1.15

2.51

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.89

0.89

-0.16

0.38

0.31

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0.07

Reported Profit After Tax

-33.34

2.15

1.04

-0.2

2.2

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-33.34

2.15

1.04

-0.2

2.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-33.34

2.15

1.04

-0.2

2.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

1.27

0.62

0

1.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.85

16.85

16.85

16.85

16.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,33,40,000

1,24,43,000

1,19,43,000

1,19,43,000

1,19,43,000

Public Shareholding (%)

79.16

73.63

70.88

70.87

70.88

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

17,36,000

26,33,000

31,33,000

31,33,000

31,33,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

39.38

59.75

63.85

63.84

63.85

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

10.3

15.63

18.6

16.6

18.6

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

17,74,000

17,74,000

17,74,000

17,74,000

17,74,000

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

40.25

40.25

36.15

36.15

36.15

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

10.52

10.52

10.53

10.52

10.53

PBIDTM(%)

-51.92

7.61

5.57

4.46

7.71

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-60.23

1.7

0.72

-0.15

1.51

QUICKLINKS FOR SB & T International Ltd

