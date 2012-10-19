iifl-logo-icon 1
SB & T International Ltd Key Ratios

4.55
(1.11%)
Oct 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR SB & T International Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.21

-82.75

-59.33

Op profit growth

137.21

-92.76

-412.14

EBIT growth

220.28

-94.2

-414.15

Net profit growth

-39.06

-74.33

-5,189.37

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-44.09

-12.78

-30.47

3.97

EBIT margin

-48.81

-10.48

-31.18

4.03

Net profit margin

-50.89

-57.46

-38.61

0.3

RoCE

-5.32

-1.65

-20.95

RoNW

-2.78

-4.41

-11.26

RoA

-1.38

-2.26

-6.48

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0.48

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0.1

Cash EPS

-4.4

-7.01

-26

-1.12

Book value per share

33.69

37.64

36.21

76.72

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

25.1

P/CEPS

-0.29

-0.25

-0.3

-10.68

P/B

0.03

0.04

0.21

0.15

EV/EBIDTA

-10.88

-51.93

-2.08

5.17

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

23.74

Tax payout

0

0

-0.01

-21.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

2,707.05

2,365.38

501.89

Inventory days

713.55

567.94

249.33

Creditor days

-610.2

-1,008.2

-248.11

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

23.38

0.22

4.19

-1.1

Net debt / equity

1.05

0.92

0.93

0.39

Net debt / op. profit

-10.33

-23.87

-1.67

4.7

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-85.06

-79.1

-117.28

-88.47

Employee costs

-20.8

-17.61

-3.87

-2.74

Other costs

-38.23

-16.07

-9.31

-4.8

