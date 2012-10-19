Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.21
-82.75
-59.33
Op profit growth
137.21
-92.76
-412.14
EBIT growth
220.28
-94.2
-414.15
Net profit growth
-39.06
-74.33
-5,189.37
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-44.09
-12.78
-30.47
3.97
EBIT margin
-48.81
-10.48
-31.18
4.03
Net profit margin
-50.89
-57.46
-38.61
0.3
RoCE
-5.32
-1.65
-20.95
RoNW
-2.78
-4.41
-11.26
RoA
-1.38
-2.26
-6.48
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0.48
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.1
Cash EPS
-4.4
-7.01
-26
-1.12
Book value per share
33.69
37.64
36.21
76.72
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
25.1
P/CEPS
-0.29
-0.25
-0.3
-10.68
P/B
0.03
0.04
0.21
0.15
EV/EBIDTA
-10.88
-51.93
-2.08
5.17
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
23.74
Tax payout
0
0
-0.01
-21.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
2,707.05
2,365.38
501.89
Inventory days
713.55
567.94
249.33
Creditor days
-610.2
-1,008.2
-248.11
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
23.38
0.22
4.19
-1.1
Net debt / equity
1.05
0.92
0.93
0.39
Net debt / op. profit
-10.33
-23.87
-1.67
4.7
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-85.06
-79.1
-117.28
-88.47
Employee costs
-20.8
-17.61
-3.87
-2.74
Other costs
-38.23
-16.07
-9.31
-4.8
