SB & T International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
Gross Sales
179.66
197.46
186.89
176.53
150.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
179.66
197.46
186.89
176.53
150.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.48
1.36
1.37
0.94
2.16
Total Income
181.13
198.82
188.27
177.49
152.83
Total Expenditure
195.8
190.25
175.69
160.86
146.96
PBIDT
-14.65
8.56
12.59
16.62
5.88
Interest
8.52
7.3
7.15
5.53
0
PBDT
-23.19
1.25
5.44
11.1
5.88
Depreciation
1.7
2.11
2.77
2.67
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.33
0.4
1.27
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-24.87
-1.19
2.25
7.15
5.88
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-24.87
-1.19
2.25
7.15
5.88
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-24.87
-1.19
2.25
7.15
5.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
1.34
4.25
3.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.85
16.85
16.85
16.85
0
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,26,76,000
1,19,43,000
1,19,43,000
1,19,43,000
0
Public Shareholding (%)
75.23
70.87
70.87
70.87
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
24,00,000
31,33,000
26,33,000
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
57.5
63.84
53.65
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
14.25
18.6
15.63
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
17,74,000
17,74,000
22,74,000
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
42.49
36.15
46.34
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
10.52
10.52
13.48
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-8.15
4.33
6.73
9.41
3.9
PBDTM(%)
-12.9
0.63
2.91
6.28
3.9
PATM(%)
-13.84
-0.6
1.2
4.05
3.9
No Record Found
