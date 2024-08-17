iifl-logo-icon 1
SB & T International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4.55
(1.11%)
Oct 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008Dec-2007

Gross Sales

179.66

197.46

186.89

176.53

150.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

179.66

197.46

186.89

176.53

150.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.48

1.36

1.37

0.94

2.16

Total Income

181.13

198.82

188.27

177.49

152.83

Total Expenditure

195.8

190.25

175.69

160.86

146.96

PBIDT

-14.65

8.56

12.59

16.62

5.88

Interest

8.52

7.3

7.15

5.53

0

PBDT

-23.19

1.25

5.44

11.1

5.88

Depreciation

1.7

2.11

2.77

2.67

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.33

0.4

1.27

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-24.87

-1.19

2.25

7.15

5.88

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-24.87

-1.19

2.25

7.15

5.88

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-24.87

-1.19

2.25

7.15

5.88

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

1.34

4.25

3.58

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.85

16.85

16.85

16.85

0

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,26,76,000

1,19,43,000

1,19,43,000

1,19,43,000

0

Public Shareholding (%)

75.23

70.87

70.87

70.87

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

24,00,000

31,33,000

26,33,000

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

57.5

63.84

53.65

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

14.25

18.6

15.63

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

17,74,000

17,74,000

22,74,000

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

42.49

36.15

46.34

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

10.52

10.52

13.48

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-8.15

4.33

6.73

9.41

3.9

PBDTM(%)

-12.9

0.63

2.91

6.28

3.9

PATM(%)

-13.84

-0.6

1.2

4.05

3.9

