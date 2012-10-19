Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
13.41
7.86
100.33
129.96
yoy growth (%)
70.6
-92.16
-22.79
Raw materials
-11.89
-5.17
-118.94
-122.43
As % of sales
88.68
65.84
118.54
94.2
Employee costs
-0.97
-1.14
-1.63
-1.58
As % of sales
7.26
14.53
1.63
1.21
Other costs
-3.55
-1.71
-1.72
-1.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.51
21.84
1.71
1.28
Operating profit
-3.01
-0.17
-21.96
4.27
OPM
-22.46
-2.21
-21.89
3.28
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.17
-0.19
-0.23
Interest expense
-0.27
-5.76
-5.7
-4.9
Other income
0.07
1.07
0.15
1.24
Profit before tax
-3.35
-5.04
-27.72
0.37
Taxes
0
0
0.02
-0.15
Tax rate
0
0
-0.08
-41.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.35
-5.04
-27.69
0.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.35
-5.04
-27.69
0.22
yoy growth (%)
-33.39
-81.8
-12,672.2
NPM
-25.03
-64.12
-27.6
0.16
