SB & T International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.55
(1.11%)
Oct 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

13.41

7.86

100.33

129.96

yoy growth (%)

70.6

-92.16

-22.79

Raw materials

-11.89

-5.17

-118.94

-122.43

As % of sales

88.68

65.84

118.54

94.2

Employee costs

-0.97

-1.14

-1.63

-1.58

As % of sales

7.26

14.53

1.63

1.21

Other costs

-3.55

-1.71

-1.72

-1.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.51

21.84

1.71

1.28

Operating profit

-3.01

-0.17

-21.96

4.27

OPM

-22.46

-2.21

-21.89

3.28

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.17

-0.19

-0.23

Interest expense

-0.27

-5.76

-5.7

-4.9

Other income

0.07

1.07

0.15

1.24

Profit before tax

-3.35

-5.04

-27.72

0.37

Taxes

0

0

0.02

-0.15

Tax rate

0

0

-0.08

-41.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.35

-5.04

-27.69

0.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.35

-5.04

-27.69

0.22

yoy growth (%)

-33.39

-81.8

-12,672.2

NPM

-25.03

-64.12

-27.6

0.16

