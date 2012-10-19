iifl-logo-icon 1
SB & T International Ltd Balance Sheet

4.55
(1.11%)
Oct 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016

Equity Capital

16.85

16.85

16.85

16.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-34.46

-34.57

-6.97

46.85

Net Worth

-17.61

-17.72

9.88

63.7

Minority Interest

Debt

25.2

25

41.44

36.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.59

7.28

51.32

99.95

Fixed Assets

0.6

0.71

0.78

1.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.26

9.26

9.26

36.67

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.05

Networking Capital

-2.44

-2.86

41.18

61.14

Inventories

2.34

2.53

3.29

6.14

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.61

3.64

36.62

53.93

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.54

0.46

12.42

35.29

Sundry Creditors

-1.99

-2.74

-4.12

-21.68

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.94

-6.75

-7.03

-12.54

Cash

0.17

0.15

0.09

0.7

Total Assets

7.59

7.26

51.31

99.94

