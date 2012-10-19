SB & T International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
16.85
16.85
16.85
16.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-34.46
-34.57
-6.97
46.85
Net Worth
-17.61
-17.72
9.88
63.7
Minority Interest
Debt
25.2
25
41.44
36.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.59
7.28
51.32
99.95
Fixed Assets
0.6
0.71
0.78
1.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.26
9.26
9.26
36.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.05
Networking Capital
-2.44
-2.86
41.18
61.14
Inventories
2.34
2.53
3.29
6.14
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.61
3.64
36.62
53.93
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.54
0.46
12.42
35.29
Sundry Creditors
-1.99
-2.74
-4.12
-21.68
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.94
-6.75
-7.03
-12.54
Cash
0.17
0.15
0.09
0.7
Total Assets
7.59
7.26
51.31
99.94
No Record Found
