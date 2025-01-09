Sector
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.46
0.46
0.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
30.6
21.2
16.8
Net Worth
31.06
21.66
17.26
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,357.85
|90.31
|2,98,105.28
|705
|0.33
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
501.65
|88.47
|51,741.96
|120.26
|0.24
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
638.35
|48.73
|8,662.94
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,027.2
|38.47
|8,402.75
|16.83
|0.18
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
14.82
|0
|8,004.1
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Managing Director
Kailash Kabra
Executive Director
Jyothi Kailash Kabra
Non Executive Director
Nimesh Puranprakash Phophalia
Independent Director
Indira Suresh
Independent Director
Hetal Karshanbhai Vaghela
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hiral Ishan Dave
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
