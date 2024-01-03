Kabra Jewels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.46
0.46
0.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
30.6
21.2
16.8
Net Worth
31.06
21.66
17.26
Minority Interest
Debt
89.96
69.83
47.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.24
0.24
0.17
Total Liabilities
121.26
91.73
64.74
Fixed Assets
12.06
10.8
8.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0
0
Networking Capital
107.16
80.31
55.34
Inventories
115.23
92.82
52.87
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.29
3.13
1.23
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.98
5.71
10.53
Sundry Creditors
-10.33
-18.02
-6.17
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.01
-3.33
-3.12
Cash
2.01
0.61
0.49
Total Assets
121.28
91.72
64.72
