Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd Share Price

31.95
(0.16%)
Sep 20, 2021|03:54:02 PM

  • Open33.5
  • Day's High33.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close31.9
  • Day's Low31.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.26
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value130.94
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.55
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

33.5

Prev. Close

31.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.26

Day's High

33.5

Day's Low

31.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

130.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.53%

Non-Promoter- 66.46%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.18

5.18

5.18

5.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.32

63.69

62.71

62.02

Net Worth

67.5

68.87

67.89

67.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

8.66

12.54

14.84

19.99

yoy growth (%)

-30.87

-15.53

-25.74

10.71

Raw materials

-8.12

-11.6

-13.67

-18.03

As % of sales

93.69

92.54

92.1

90.16

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.3

-0.31

-0.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.24

0.7

1.95

0.7

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.03

-0.04

-0.06

Tax paid

0.09

-0.21

-0.45

0.01

Working capital

2.89

0.26

4.67

1.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.87

-15.53

-25.74

10.71

Op profit growth

-128.7

-55.16

-151.96

-196.08

EBIT growth

-65.37

-63.78

176.51

-57.48

Net profit growth

-30.19

-67.17

107.53

-43.16

No Record Found

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Jamsheed Minocher Pandey

Managing Director

Mahesh R Shah

Non Executive Director

Mudit Jain

Independent Director

Dharmesh Pravin Kharwar

Independent Director

Rupal J Patel

Independent Director

Jitendra Kanhaiyalal Purohit

Whole Time Director

PRANAV PREETI SANGHAVI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd

Summary

Zodic JRD MKJ Limited originally incorporated on January 6, 1987 as Zodiac Leasing Pvt Ltd in Bombay was promoted by Parag Parekh and Manish Parekh. Zodiac-JRD-MKJs (ZJMLs) name was changed to Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Pvt Ltd in Sep.92. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company on October 22, 1992. Thereafter, the Jhaveri family, better known as the JRD Group, took over the Company in Apr.92. The Company is presently into the business of manufacturing, sale and trading of Gold & Diamond Jewellery, Cut & Polished Diamonds, Precious Stones & Semi Precious Stones.The existing unit is located on a lease-hold land at Dahisar, Bombay, to produce cut and polished diamonds (inst. cap. : 20,000 carats pa), and the installation of a further capacity of 5000 carats is in progress.Originally engaged in leasing, finance and investment, ZJML now manufactures cut and polished diamonds. The Company commenced manufacturing cut and polished diamonds after the takeover of the business by the firm, JRD Diamonds, in Apr.92.ZJML came out with an issue in Jun.94 to part-finance the capacity expansion of cut and polished diamonds from 25,000 carats to 45,000 carats pa.
Company FAQs

What is the Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd share price today?

The Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd is ₹16.55 Cr. as of 20 Sep ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd is 0 and 0.60 as of 20 Sep ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 20 Sep ‘21

What is the CAGR of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd?

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.87%, 3 Years at -9.25%, 1 Year at 28.06%, 6 Month at 15.97%, 3 Month at -8.32% and 1 Month at 7.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

