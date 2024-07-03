SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹33.5
Prev. Close₹31.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.26
Day's High₹33.5
Day's Low₹31.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹130.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.18
5.18
5.18
5.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.32
63.69
62.71
62.02
Net Worth
67.5
68.87
67.89
67.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8.66
12.54
14.84
19.99
yoy growth (%)
-30.87
-15.53
-25.74
10.71
Raw materials
-8.12
-11.6
-13.67
-18.03
As % of sales
93.69
92.54
92.1
90.16
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.3
-0.31
-0.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.24
0.7
1.95
0.7
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
-0.06
Tax paid
0.09
-0.21
-0.45
0.01
Working capital
2.89
0.26
4.67
1.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-30.87
-15.53
-25.74
10.71
Op profit growth
-128.7
-55.16
-151.96
-196.08
EBIT growth
-65.37
-63.78
176.51
-57.48
Net profit growth
-30.19
-67.17
107.53
-43.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Jamsheed Minocher Pandey
Managing Director
Mahesh R Shah
Non Executive Director
Mudit Jain
Independent Director
Dharmesh Pravin Kharwar
Independent Director
Rupal J Patel
Independent Director
Jitendra Kanhaiyalal Purohit
Whole Time Director
PRANAV PREETI SANGHAVI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Zodic JRD MKJ Limited originally incorporated on January 6, 1987 as Zodiac Leasing Pvt Ltd in Bombay was promoted by Parag Parekh and Manish Parekh. Zodiac-JRD-MKJs (ZJMLs) name was changed to Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Pvt Ltd in Sep.92. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company on October 22, 1992. Thereafter, the Jhaveri family, better known as the JRD Group, took over the Company in Apr.92. The Company is presently into the business of manufacturing, sale and trading of Gold & Diamond Jewellery, Cut & Polished Diamonds, Precious Stones & Semi Precious Stones.The existing unit is located on a lease-hold land at Dahisar, Bombay, to produce cut and polished diamonds (inst. cap. : 20,000 carats pa), and the installation of a further capacity of 5000 carats is in progress.Originally engaged in leasing, finance and investment, ZJML now manufactures cut and polished diamonds. The Company commenced manufacturing cut and polished diamonds after the takeover of the business by the firm, JRD Diamonds, in Apr.92.ZJML came out with an issue in Jun.94 to part-finance the capacity expansion of cut and polished diamonds from 25,000 carats to 45,000 carats pa.
The Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd is ₹16.55 Cr. as of 20 Sep ‘21
The PE and PB ratios of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd is 0 and 0.60 as of 20 Sep ‘21
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 20 Sep ‘21
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.87%, 3 Years at -9.25%, 1 Year at 28.06%, 6 Month at 15.97%, 3 Month at -8.32% and 1 Month at 7.58%.
