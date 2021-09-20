Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.18
5.18
5.18
5.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.32
63.69
62.71
62.02
Net Worth
67.5
68.87
67.89
67.2
Minority Interest
Debt
0.31
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.03
0.04
0.04
Total Liabilities
67.81
68.9
67.93
67.24
Fixed Assets
0.58
0.04
0.24
0.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
1.7
1.74
2.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.8
0.07
0.07
0.16
Networking Capital
60.68
60.18
60.57
60.28
Inventories
47.17
43.53
42.21
49.77
Inventory Days
2,095.4
Sundry Debtors
12.11
17.09
19.25
10.83
Debtor Days
455.96
Other Current Assets
1.51
0.37
0.17
0.41
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.52
-0.52
-0.51
Creditor Days
21.47
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.29
-0.54
-0.22
Cash
5.75
6.91
5.29
3.59
Total Assets
67.81
68.9
67.91
67.23
