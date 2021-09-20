iifl-logo-icon 1
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

31.95
(0.16%)
Sep 20, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

8.66

12.54

14.84

19.99

yoy growth (%)

-30.87

-15.53

-25.74

10.71

Raw materials

-8.12

-11.6

-13.67

-18.03

As % of sales

93.69

92.54

92.1

90.16

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.3

-0.31

-0.3

As % of sales

3.32

2.41

2.09

1.54

Other costs

-0.3

-0.47

-0.51

-2.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.48

3.81

3.48

11.59

Operating profit

-0.04

0.15

0.34

-0.66

OPM

-0.5

1.22

2.31

-3.3

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.03

-0.04

-0.06

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.31

0.58

1.66

1.43

Profit before tax

0.24

0.7

1.95

0.7

Taxes

0.09

-0.21

-0.45

0.01

Tax rate

40.35

-30.37

-23.17

2.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.34

0.49

1.5

0.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.34

0.49

1.5

0.72

yoy growth (%)

-30.19

-67.17

107.53

-43.16

NPM

3.97

3.93

10.13

3.62

