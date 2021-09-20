Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8.66
12.54
14.84
19.99
yoy growth (%)
-30.87
-15.53
-25.74
10.71
Raw materials
-8.12
-11.6
-13.67
-18.03
As % of sales
93.69
92.54
92.1
90.16
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.3
-0.31
-0.3
As % of sales
3.32
2.41
2.09
1.54
Other costs
-0.3
-0.47
-0.51
-2.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.48
3.81
3.48
11.59
Operating profit
-0.04
0.15
0.34
-0.66
OPM
-0.5
1.22
2.31
-3.3
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
-0.06
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.31
0.58
1.66
1.43
Profit before tax
0.24
0.7
1.95
0.7
Taxes
0.09
-0.21
-0.45
0.01
Tax rate
40.35
-30.37
-23.17
2.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.34
0.49
1.5
0.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.34
0.49
1.5
0.72
yoy growth (%)
-30.19
-67.17
107.53
-43.16
NPM
3.97
3.93
10.13
3.62
