Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31.95
(0.16%)
Sep 20, 2021|03:54:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd

Zodiac-JRD MKJ FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.24

0.7

1.95

0.7

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.03

-0.04

-0.06

Tax paid

0.09

-0.21

-0.45

0.01

Working capital

2.89

0.26

4.67

1.36

Other operating items

Operating

3.21

0.72

6.12

2.01

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

3.21

0.72

6.12

2.01

Equity raised

123.33

122.33

119.63

119.04

Investing

-2.65

0.38

-3.33

-1.31

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.25

Net in cash

123.89

123.44

122.43

120.01

