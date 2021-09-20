Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.24
0.7
1.95
0.7
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
-0.06
Tax paid
0.09
-0.21
-0.45
0.01
Working capital
2.89
0.26
4.67
1.36
Other operating items
Operating
3.21
0.72
6.12
2.01
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
3.21
0.72
6.12
2.01
Equity raised
123.33
122.33
119.63
119.04
Investing
-2.65
0.38
-3.33
-1.31
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.25
Net in cash
123.89
123.44
122.43
120.01
