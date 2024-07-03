Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd Summary

Zodic JRD MKJ Limited originally incorporated on January 6, 1987 as Zodiac Leasing Pvt Ltd in Bombay was promoted by Parag Parekh and Manish Parekh. Zodiac-JRD-MKJs (ZJMLs) name was changed to Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Pvt Ltd in Sep.92. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company on October 22, 1992. Thereafter, the Jhaveri family, better known as the JRD Group, took over the Company in Apr.92. The Company is presently into the business of manufacturing, sale and trading of Gold & Diamond Jewellery, Cut & Polished Diamonds, Precious Stones & Semi Precious Stones.The existing unit is located on a lease-hold land at Dahisar, Bombay, to produce cut and polished diamonds (inst. cap. : 20,000 carats pa), and the installation of a further capacity of 5000 carats is in progress.Originally engaged in leasing, finance and investment, ZJML now manufactures cut and polished diamonds. The Company commenced manufacturing cut and polished diamonds after the takeover of the business by the firm, JRD Diamonds, in Apr.92.ZJML came out with an issue in Jun.94 to part-finance the capacity expansion of cut and polished diamonds from 25,000 carats to 45,000 carats pa.