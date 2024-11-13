Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

ZODIAC-JRD-MKJ LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, the 13th November, 2024 have considered and approved: (a) Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (b) The Board proposed to issue equity shares on rights basis in the near future. The Board has therefore discussed the process, timeline and requirements for the issue of equity shares on rights basis. We have appointed Prabhudas Lilladher Capital Private Limited as the advisors to the rights Issue. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024) in continuation of outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13,2024 submitted to you earlier due to typo error enclosed herewith revised cash flow statement for the 2nd Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

ZODIAC-JRD-MKJ LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2024 we hereby inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the Board has approved unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 which were reviewed and recommended earlier today by the Audit Committee of the Company. In this regards, please find enclosed a copy of the said unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Auditors. The Board meeting commenced at 3:00 p.m. and concluded at 06:00p.m.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Audited Results The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, the May 30, 2024, have considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the following: 1) The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and the year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow statement as at the half year ended 31st March, 2024. 2) The Auditors Report on Financial Result and 3) Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (for audit report with modified opinion) Further the Board discussed and it was put on record that a leading Merchant Banker and Law firm have been engaged by the Company for its forthcoming Rights Issue Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Submission under regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. Please find attached newspaper publication. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2024 14 Feb 2024

Preferential Issue of shares & Right Issue of Equity Shares Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 20th February, 2024 The Board of Director at its meeting held on 20.02.2024 has approved the raising of fund by issuance of Equity shares by way of right issue and deferred the matter related to preferential issue of Equity Shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.02.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024