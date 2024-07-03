SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹102.05
Prev. Close₹103.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹204.15
Day's High₹103
Day's Low₹98.8
52 Week's High₹157.36
52 Week's Low₹45.95
Book Value₹24.46
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,167.02
P/E24.14
EPS4.31
Divi. Yield0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.6
23.6
23.6
23.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
241.31
191.77
164.47
139.76
Net Worth
264.91
215.37
188.07
163.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
137.47
171.84
239.61
156.86
yoy growth (%)
-20
-28.28
52.75
Raw materials
-102.11
-143.82
-207.96
-142.34
As % of sales
74.28
83.69
86.79
90.74
Employee costs
-4.3
-4.76
-4.37
-0.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
33.45
13.9
20.04
10.53
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.18
-0.38
-0.26
Tax paid
-7.93
-1.09
-8.29
-1.28
Working capital
40.77
-15.71
0.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20
-28.28
52.75
Op profit growth
96.21
-36.08
98.71
EBIT growth
105.64
-32.17
58.02
Net profit growth
99.24
8.97
26.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok Zinzuwadia
Whole-time Director
Haresh Zinzuwadia
Whole-time Director
Darshit Zinzuwadia
Independent Director
Natwarlal Dhoiakia
Independent Director
Pravinaben Geria
Company Secretary
Aditi Gorasia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Radhika Jeweltech Ltd
Summary
Radhika Jeweltech Ltd was earlier started as proprietorship firm by MR Ashokkumar Zinzuwadia in year 1987. They were in business of Jewellery and continued upto June 30,2014. On July 01, 2014, MR Ashok along with his brother and other relatives started a partnership firm under the name and style of Radhika Jewellers to carry on the business of manufacture, resale export, import of Gold, Silver and precious, semi precious metal ornaments and studded ornaments or any ancillary business or any other business. The partnership firm was reconstituted on May 21, 2016 and the name of the partnership firm was changed from Radhika Jewellers to Radhika Jeweltech. The Partnership firm was converted into Public Limited Company in the name and style of Radhika Jeweltech Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 22, 2016 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies.The Company is a well known and trusted jewellery retailer having showroom on Palace Road, Rajkot, the main market for buying Jewellery. It primarily sell gold jewellery and diamond studded Jewellery. The design and manufacture of products is done either in house or by third parties on job work basis. The Company deals only in jewelry certified by BIS Hallmark. Since the system of hallmarking waslegally introduced, Radhika Jewellers had been certified under the system.The heavy golden jewellery of Rajkot come with fabulous motifs, done by the local artisans of Rajkot, these jewellery bear the imprints of the creative ma
The Radhika Jeweltech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹98.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd is ₹1167.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd is 24.14 and 4.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Radhika Jeweltech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd is ₹45.95 and ₹157.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Radhika Jeweltech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 47.42%, 1 Year at 125.34%, 6 Month at 69.61%, 3 Month at -31.26% and 1 Month at -7.43%.
