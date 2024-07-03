iifl-logo-icon 1
Radhika Jeweltech Ltd Share Price

98.9
(-4.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:24:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open102.05
  • Day's High103
  • 52 Wk High157.36
  • Prev. Close103.43
  • Day's Low98.8
  • 52 Wk Low 45.95
  • Turnover (lac)204.15
  • P/E24.14
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value24.46
  • EPS4.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,167.02
  • Div. Yield0.19
No Records Found

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

102.05

Prev. Close

103.43

Turnover(Lac.)

204.15

Day's High

103

Day's Low

98.8

52 Week's High

157.36

52 Week's Low

45.95

Book Value

24.46

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,167.02

P/E

24.14

EPS

4.31

Divi. Yield

0.19

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.72%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.6

23.6

23.6

23.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

241.31

191.77

164.47

139.76

Net Worth

264.91

215.37

188.07

163.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

137.47

171.84

239.61

156.86

yoy growth (%)

-20

-28.28

52.75

Raw materials

-102.11

-143.82

-207.96

-142.34

As % of sales

74.28

83.69

86.79

90.74

Employee costs

-4.3

-4.76

-4.37

-0.84

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

33.45

13.9

20.04

10.53

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.18

-0.38

-0.26

Tax paid

-7.93

-1.09

-8.29

-1.28

Working capital

40.77

-15.71

0.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20

-28.28

52.75

Op profit growth

96.21

-36.08

98.71

EBIT growth

105.64

-32.17

58.02

Net profit growth

99.24

8.97

26.97

No Record Found

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Radhika Jeweltech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok Zinzuwadia

Whole-time Director

Haresh Zinzuwadia

Whole-time Director

Darshit Zinzuwadia

Independent Director

Natwarlal Dhoiakia

Independent Director

Pravinaben Geria

Company Secretary

Aditi Gorasia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Radhika Jeweltech Ltd

Summary

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd was earlier started as proprietorship firm by MR Ashokkumar Zinzuwadia in year 1987. They were in business of Jewellery and continued upto June 30,2014. On July 01, 2014, MR Ashok along with his brother and other relatives started a partnership firm under the name and style of Radhika Jewellers to carry on the business of manufacture, resale export, import of Gold, Silver and precious, semi precious metal ornaments and studded ornaments or any ancillary business or any other business. The partnership firm was reconstituted on May 21, 2016 and the name of the partnership firm was changed from Radhika Jewellers to Radhika Jeweltech. The Partnership firm was converted into Public Limited Company in the name and style of Radhika Jeweltech Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 22, 2016 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies.The Company is a well known and trusted jewellery retailer having showroom on Palace Road, Rajkot, the main market for buying Jewellery. It primarily sell gold jewellery and diamond studded Jewellery. The design and manufacture of products is done either in house or by third parties on job work basis. The Company deals only in jewelry certified by BIS Hallmark. Since the system of hallmarking waslegally introduced, Radhika Jewellers had been certified under the system.The heavy golden jewellery of Rajkot come with fabulous motifs, done by the local artisans of Rajkot, these jewellery bear the imprints of the creative ma
Company FAQs

What is the Radhika Jeweltech Ltd share price today?

The Radhika Jeweltech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹98.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd is ₹1167.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd is 24.14 and 4.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Radhika Jeweltech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd is ₹45.95 and ₹157.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd?

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 47.42%, 1 Year at 125.34%, 6 Month at 69.61%, 3 Month at -31.26% and 1 Month at -7.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Radhika Jeweltech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.73 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.27 %

