|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Approval of Notice convening 8th Annual General Meeting, scheduled to be held on Monday 30th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing and other Audio Visual Means. Clarification on book closure for dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024) Outcome of AGM (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Voting result with Scrutinizers report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.