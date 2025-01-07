Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
137.47
171.84
239.61
156.86
yoy growth (%)
-20
-28.28
52.75
Raw materials
-102.11
-143.82
-207.96
-142.34
As % of sales
74.28
83.69
86.79
90.74
Employee costs
-4.3
-4.76
-4.37
-0.84
As % of sales
3.13
2.77
1.82
0.53
Other costs
-4.09
-9.51
-5.78
-2.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.97
5.53
2.41
1.82
Operating profit
26.95
13.73
21.49
10.81
OPM
19.6
7.99
8.97
6.89
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.18
-0.38
-0.26
Interest expense
-0.32
-2.52
-4.17
-4.78
Other income
6.93
2.87
3.1
4.77
Profit before tax
33.45
13.9
20.04
10.53
Taxes
-7.93
-1.09
-8.29
-1.28
Tax rate
-23.73
-7.9
-41.37
-12.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
25.51
12.8
11.75
9.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
25.51
12.8
11.75
9.25
yoy growth (%)
99.24
8.97
26.97
NPM
18.55
7.45
4.9
5.89
