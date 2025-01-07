iifl-logo-icon 1
Radhika Jeweltech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

103.46
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:44 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

137.47

171.84

239.61

156.86

yoy growth (%)

-20

-28.28

52.75

Raw materials

-102.11

-143.82

-207.96

-142.34

As % of sales

74.28

83.69

86.79

90.74

Employee costs

-4.3

-4.76

-4.37

-0.84

As % of sales

3.13

2.77

1.82

0.53

Other costs

-4.09

-9.51

-5.78

-2.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.97

5.53

2.41

1.82

Operating profit

26.95

13.73

21.49

10.81

OPM

19.6

7.99

8.97

6.89

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.18

-0.38

-0.26

Interest expense

-0.32

-2.52

-4.17

-4.78

Other income

6.93

2.87

3.1

4.77

Profit before tax

33.45

13.9

20.04

10.53

Taxes

-7.93

-1.09

-8.29

-1.28

Tax rate

-23.73

-7.9

-41.37

-12.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

25.51

12.8

11.75

9.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

25.51

12.8

11.75

9.25

yoy growth (%)

99.24

8.97

26.97

NPM

18.55

7.45

4.9

5.89

