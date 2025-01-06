Radhika Jeweltech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
33.45
13.9
20.04
10.53
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.18
-0.38
-0.26
Tax paid
-7.93
-1.09
-8.29
-1.28
Working capital
40.77
-15.71
0.74
Other operating items
Operating
66.17
-3.09
12.1
Capital expenditure
-1.12
-0.09
0.02
Free cash flow
65.05
-3.19
12.12
Equity raised
228.66
197.65
165.73
Investing
-19.83
0
10
Financing
48.29
70.11
121.53
Dividends paid
0
1.42
0
0
Net in cash
322.17
265.99
309.39
