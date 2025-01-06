iifl-logo-icon 1
Radhika Jeweltech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

98.54
(-4.73%)
Jan 6, 2025

Radhika Jeweltec FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

33.45

13.9

20.04

10.53

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.18

-0.38

-0.26

Tax paid

-7.93

-1.09

-8.29

-1.28

Working capital

40.77

-15.71

0.74

Other operating items

Operating

66.17

-3.09

12.1

Capital expenditure

-1.12

-0.09

0.02

Free cash flow

65.05

-3.19

12.12

Equity raised

228.66

197.65

165.73

Investing

-19.83

0

10

Financing

48.29

70.11

121.53

Dividends paid

0

1.42

0

0

Net in cash

322.17

265.99

309.39

