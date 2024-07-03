Radhika Jeweltech Ltd Summary

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd was earlier started as proprietorship firm by MR Ashokkumar Zinzuwadia in year 1987. They were in business of Jewellery and continued upto June 30,2014. On July 01, 2014, MR Ashok along with his brother and other relatives started a partnership firm under the name and style of Radhika Jewellers to carry on the business of manufacture, resale export, import of Gold, Silver and precious, semi precious metal ornaments and studded ornaments or any ancillary business or any other business. The partnership firm was reconstituted on May 21, 2016 and the name of the partnership firm was changed from Radhika Jewellers to Radhika Jeweltech. The Partnership firm was converted into Public Limited Company in the name and style of Radhika Jeweltech Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 22, 2016 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies.The Company is a well known and trusted jewellery retailer having showroom on Palace Road, Rajkot, the main market for buying Jewellery. It primarily sell gold jewellery and diamond studded Jewellery. The design and manufacture of products is done either in house or by third parties on job work basis. The Company deals only in jewelry certified by BIS Hallmark. Since the system of hallmarking waslegally introduced, Radhika Jewellers had been certified under the system.The heavy golden jewellery of Rajkot come with fabulous motifs, done by the local artisans of Rajkot, these jewellery bear the imprints of the creative mastery. The showroom is at Palace Road, Rajkot, a place where the majority of showroom for jewellery are situated. The Company is renowned for its exclusive jewellery designs, manufactured through world class processes and technology, the products conforming to highest specifications. The Product offerings cater mainly to the wedding and fashion segments. The Companys in house design strength, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern research and computer aided design, and in-house diamond jewellery manufacturing capability result in market leading collectionsIn September, 2016 the Company came up with a Public Issue of 66,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 50 Crore.