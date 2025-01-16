iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd Board Meeting

94.81
(-1.36%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:41:50 PM

Radhika Jeweltec CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
Radhika Jeweltech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve financial result for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024
Board Meeting28 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
Radhika Jeweltech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for quarterly financial result ended on 30.09.2024 Financial result for the quarter ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202425 Aug 2024
Radhika Jeweltech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to consider business related to AGM and dividend Outcome of Board Meting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Radhika Jeweltech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial result for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Financial result for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Radhika Jeweltech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of board of director of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 at the registered office of the company to consider the following transactions; 1. To consider and approve the Standalone audited financial result for the quarter / year ended on 31st March 2024 2. To appoint Secretarial Auditor. 3. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Financial Result for the year ended on 31.03.2024 Financial result for the year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Outcome of separate meeting of Independent Director
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Radhika Jeweltech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial result for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023 Financial Result for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Radhika Jeweltec: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Radhika Jeweltech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.