Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

Radhika Jeweltech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve financial result for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

Radhika Jeweltech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for quarterly financial result ended on 30.09.2024 Financial result for the quarter ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 25 Aug 2024

Radhika Jeweltech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to consider business related to AGM and dividend Outcome of Board Meting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Radhika Jeweltech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial result for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Financial result for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Radhika Jeweltech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of board of director of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 at the registered office of the company to consider the following transactions; 1. To consider and approve the Standalone audited financial result for the quarter / year ended on 31st March 2024 2. To appoint Secretarial Auditor. 3. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Financial Result for the year ended on 31.03.2024 Financial result for the year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Outcome of separate meeting of Independent Director

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024