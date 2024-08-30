To

The Directors of your company take immense pleasure in presenting the 8th Annual Report on the business and operations of your Company along with the Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

( in Lakhs)

No. Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 1 Sales and Other Operating Income 54,563.48 31,463.31 2 Less:Total Expenses 47,870,35 27,456.47 3 Profit before Exceptional & Extraordinary items 6693,13 4,006.84 4 Exceptional item 0 0 5 Profit before Tax (PBT) 61693,13 4,006.84 Less: Tax Expenses: 6 1)Current Tax 1,744.98 1,042.53 2)Deferred Tax 4.55 -4.78 7 Other comprehensive income 0.77 -3.13 8 Profit After Tax (PAT) 4953.48 2,965.97

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The revenue from operations of the company for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been jumped from 31,272.85 Lakhs to 54,406.49 Lakhs and the Net profit after tax has also been jumped from 2,965.97 Lakhs to 4,953.48 Lakhs during the year under report.

AMOUNT TRANSFERRED TO RESERVES

Your directors do not propose transfer of any amount to the General Reserves. Full amount of net profit is carried to reserve & Surplus account of the Company.

SHARE CAPITAL

Authorized Capital:

There is no change in the Authorized and Paid up Share Capital of the Company during the year under review. The authorized share capital of the company as on March 31, 2024 is 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Five Crore Only) divided into 12,50,00,000 (Twelve Crore Fifty Lacs Only) Equity Shares of 2.00 (Rupees Two Only).

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review: A) Issue of equity shares with differential rights

B) Issue of sweat equity shares C) Issue of employee stock options

D) Provision of money by company for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees.

As on the date of the report, the authorized share capital of the company is 25,00,00,000/-(Rupees Twenty Five Crore Only) divided into 12,50,00,000 (Twelve Crore Fifty Lacs Only) Equity Shares of 2/-(Rupees Two Only).

Issued, Subscribed & Paid-Up Capital:

The present Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Capital of the Company is 23,60,00,000/-(Rupees Twenty Three Crore Sixty Lacs Only) divided in to 11,80,00,000 (Eleven Crore Eighty Lacs) Equity Shares of 2.00 (Rupees Two Only).

The entire Paid-up Equity share Capital of the Company during the year is listed at National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.

DETAILS UNDER SECTION 67(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO AS ‘THE ACT) IN RESPECT OF ANY SCHEME OF PROVISIONS OF MONEY FOR PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES BY EMPLOYEES OR BY TRUSTEES FOR THE BENEFIT OF EMPLOYEES

There were no such instances during the year under review.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no Change in the nature of the business of the Company during the year.

MATERIAL CHANGES AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report.

DIVIDEND

Proposed Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24:

The Board of Directors of your Company has recommended a Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 at the rate of 10% (Ten per cent), i.e., 0.20 paisa ( Twenty Paisa Only) per Equity Share of Face Value of 2/- (Rupees Two) each, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Eighth Annual General Meeting (“8th AGM”).

The Dividend will be paid to the Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on Friday, 23rd September, 2024 and in respect of shares held in dematerialized form, it will be paid to Shareholders whose names are furnished by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), as the beneficial owners as on that date.

The Shareholders of your Company are requested to note that the Income Tax Act, 1961, as amended by the Finance Act, 2022, mandates that dividends paid or distributed by a Company after April 1, 2020 shall be taxable in the hands of the Shareholders. The Company shall, therefore, be required to deduct Tax at Source (TDS) at the time of making payment of the Final Dividend.

In order to reward the shareholders on an ongoing basis, your Company has formulated Dividend Distribution Policy, for bringing transparency in the matter of declaration of dividend and to protect the interest of investors. The Dividend Policy is available on the website of the Company: http://radhikajeweltech.com/Investors. The dividend payout in each year will be subject to the investment requirements of the annual operating plan for the year and any other strategic priorities identified by the Company.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company.

ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 in Form MGT - 7 in accordance with Section 92(3) of the Act read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, is available on the Companys website- www. radhikajeweltech.com.

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposit from the public within the meaning of chapter V of the Companies Act 2013, and rules framed there under.

DIRECTORS AND KMP

Re-appointment/Appointment

As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Darshit Ashokbhai Zinzuwadia, Whole-time Director (DIN:07505968) retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends the reappointment of Darshit Ashokbhai Zinzuwadia Whole-time Director of the company.

Declaration by Independent Director

Independent Director have given necessary declaration under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the said declarations, they meet the criteria of Independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015.

Key Managerial Personnel

The following have been designated as the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company pursuant to sections 2(51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014:

A) Ashokkumar MathurdasZinzuwadia Managing Director

B) HareshbhaiMathurbhaiZinzuwadia Whole Time Director

C) Darshit AshokbhaiZinzuwadia - Whole Time Director

D) Vipulkumar Dhirendralal Parmar CFO

E) Aditi PrafulbhaiGorasia Company Secretary and Compliance officer There was no change in the KMPs during the year under review.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Company has constituted various committees. Following committees has been established as a part of the best corporate governance practices and are in compliance with the requirements of the relevant provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015:

1. Audit Committee

2. Shareholder and Investor Grievance Committee

3. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

4. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee A detailed note on the board and its committeesis provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the section 134 (p) of Companies Act,2013 read with Rule 8 (4) of Companies Accounts Rules, 2014 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance valuation of its own performance, the Directors individually, as well as the Board Committees.

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the b asis of the criteria such as Board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning.

REMUNERATION P OLICY

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remunerations provided in Section 178(3) of the Companies Act 2013, The Remuneration Policy is stated in the Corporate Governance Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

In todays economic environment, Risk management is a very important part of business. The main aim of risk management is to identify, monitor and take precautionary measures in respect of the events that may pose risk for the business. Companys risk management is embedded in the business processes and thereby reduces the risk to its possible extent.

The Board periodically reviews the operations of the Company and identifies the risk / potential risk, if any to the C ompany and implement the necessary course of action(s) which the Board deems fit in the best interest of the Company.

Further almost all the business operations are being carried out directly under the supervision and control of the Managing Director leaving no scope of any fraud or irregularities.

MEETINGS

During the year under review Seven Board Meetings were convened and held. And Four Audit Committee meeting were convened and held. The details of which a re given in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms a part of this Annual Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMSAND T HEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has proper and adequate system of internal control to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that transaction are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. The Company has effective system in theplace for achieving efficiency in operations, optimum and effective utilization of resources, monitoring there of and compliance with applicable laws.

AUDITORS

(A) Statutory Auditors

M/s. Panchal S K & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (ICAI Firm Registration No. 145989W) was appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 at Annual General Meeting held on 30/09/2023 to hold office upto the conclusion of 12th AGM of the Company.

Further, the report of the Statutory Auditors along w ith the notes on Financial Statements is enclosed to this Report. The Auditors Reports do not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remarks or disclaimer. The observations made in the Auditors Report are self explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments

There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and/or Board under Section 143(12) of the Act and R ules framed there under.

(B) Secretarial Auditors and Secretarial Audit Report

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013, The Board has appointed Sandip Naidyapara of S. V. Nadiyapara and Co., Practising Company Secretary, Rajkot to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24. The Company provided all assistance and facilities to the Secretarial Auditor for conducting their audit. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure B to this Report.The report does not contain any qualification, reservation and adverse remarks.

COST AUDIT

As per the Cost Audit Orders, Cost Audit is not applicable to the Company.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

The company has not made any transactions, as stated in Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence the details are not applicable to the company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance and adhere to the corporate governance requirements set out by Companies Act, 2013. The report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under Companies Act, 2013 forms part of this Annual Report.

CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. The Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related p arty transactions approved by the Board and Audit committee.

The particulars of every contract or the arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transactions under third proviso thereto is disclosed in Form No. AOC -2 annexed as Annexure C with this report. Your Companys Policy on related Party Transactions, as adopted by the Board, can be accessed on the companys website.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive i nformation in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board of Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

DECLARATION OF THE DIRECTORS ON THE CODE OF CONDUCT

This is to inform that the Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for its employees including the Directors. We confirm that the Company has in respect of the financial year ended 31st March, 2024received f rom the senior management team of the Company and the Members of the Board, a declaration of compliance with the Code of Conduct.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has adopted a vigil mechanism under Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Meetings of Board and Its Powers) Rule, 2014 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy to provide a mechanism to its directors, employees and other stakeholders to raise concerns, violation of legal or regulatory requirements, misrepresentation of any financial statement and to report actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Code of Conduct of the Company.

DISCLOSURE UNDER WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal ComplaintsCommittee (ICC) as has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

During the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

ENVIRONMENT, HEALTH AND SAFETY

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean & safe operations. The Companys policy requires conduct of operation in such a manner, so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliances environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Relations with the Companys employees continue to be cordial. The Company has a good track record of harmonious relations with employees and all stake holders

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information pertaining to Section 197(12) read with Rule 5(1) of the companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed here with as Annexure D.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSR Committee) of the Company has been formulated and recommended to the Board, a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy (CSR Policy) indicating the activities to be undertaken by the Company, which has been approved by the Board.

In compliance with Section 135 of the Act, the Company has undertaken CSR activities, projects and programs as provided in the CSR Policy of the Company. The brief outline of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy of the Company and the initiatives undertaken by the Company on CSR activities during the year are set out in Annexure-E of this report in the format prescribed in the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014.

The company considers social responsibility as an integral part of its business activities and endeavors to utilize allocable CSR budget for the benefit of society. The CSR initiatives company are on the focus areas approved by the Board benefitting the community.

ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

Part (A) & (B) pertaining to conservation of energy and technology absorption are not applicable to your Company.

(C)Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo:

The company has neither earned nor outgo of foreign exchange.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There are no material changes and commitments which has occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report. However, during the year under review, the board of directors, at its meeting held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, Approved the sub-division/Split of

1 (One) Equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/-(Rupees Ten) each paid-up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each fully paid-up to eligible shareholders whose names are recorded on the list of beneficiaries maintained by depository as on Friday, May 26, 2023 (Record Date).

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

TRANSFER OF UNPAID AND UNCLAIMED AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

Your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, it is hereby confirmed that: a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31,2024,the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern basis;

e) The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors place on record sincere gratitude and appreciation for all the employees at all levels for their hard work, team spirit, cooperation and dedication during the year.

Your directors place on record their sincere thanks to bankers, suppliers, business associates, consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companys activities during the year under review. Your directors also acknowledge gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on the Company.

