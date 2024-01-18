|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Aug 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|-
|0.2
|10
|Final
|Recommendation of dividend at the rate of 10% (Ten per cent) [i.e. ? 0.20 paisa only (Twenty Paisa only) per Equity Share of Face Value of ? 2/- (Rupees Two Only)] subject to approval of shareholders at Annual General Meeting.
