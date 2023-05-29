To The Members of Radhika Jeweltech Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of

Radhika Jeweltech Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (referred as "financial statements" hereinafter).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind-AS"), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2023, its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act ("SAs"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the section "Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements" of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements & Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including annexure thereof and Corporate Governance including annexures which shall form part of Annual Report of the company but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The said reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the said reports, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with all the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us,

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – refer note 33.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. Reporting in respect of following:

a. The Companys Management and the Board of Directors have represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, b. The Companys Management and the Board of Directors have represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and,

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013,

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

For Panchal S K & Associates, Chartered Accountants, FRN: 145989W

Swati Panchal Place: Ahmedabad Partner Date: 29.05.2023 Mem. No.: 149279 UDIN:23149279BGYOLF8243

ANNEXURE “A”

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Based on the audit procedures performed by us for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, Right-of-Use Assets and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant & Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

b. The Property, Plant & Equipment and Right-of-Use Assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. The title deeds of following immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements under the head "Property, Plant & Equipment", are not held in the name of the Company:

Description of property Gross Carrying Value (Rs. In Lakhs) Held in name of Whether promotor, director or their relative or employee Period of holding Reason for not being held in name of company Shop No. 3-4-5-26-27, Ground Floor, "Rajshrungi Complex", Palace Road, Rajkot 23.48 Lakhs Ashokkumar M. Zinzuwadia Managing Director of the company 22nd July, 2016 To Current Date Title Deed of the properties are not transferred in the name of the company as these properties are Windmill Farm (0.600MW) situated at Rapagardh Village, Kutchh District, Gujarat Radhika Jewellers (Erstwhile proprietory firm owned by Ashokkumar M. Zinzuwadia) Managing Director of the company 22nd July, 2016 To Current Date transferred under a scheme wherein Individual Firm is converted to Partnership Firm and then Partnership firm is converted to this company

d. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment (including right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

e. There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of the Companys inventory:

a. Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate.

b. During the year, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from the banks or financial institutions. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable for the year under report.

3. During the year, the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company for the year under report.

4. The company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under section 185 and

186 of the Act. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company for the year under report.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act, or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company for the year under report.

6. Maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company for the year under report.

7. In respect of statutory dues payable by the company:

a. The company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the yearend for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable b. Dues of income tax which has not been deposited as at March 31, 2023 on account of dispute is given below. There is no further pending dispute on the part of company except stated below:

Name of the Statute Dues Amount involved (Rs. In Lakhs) Period Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand payable under section 156 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 15.10* 1st April, 2016 To 31st March, 2017 Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) of Income Tax and Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 18.48 1st April, 2017 To 31st March, 2018

* Up to last year, the said outstanding demand in respect of FY 2016-17 was 5709.19 lakhs. During the current year, the said outstanding proceeding has been resolved partially. In respect of the said matter, the Company has received the order of Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) in its favor and majority of the demand is removed. Only demand of 15.10 Lacs remains outstanding which is worked out approximately @ 33% of the total additions sustained in appeal. On the date of signing of this report, the income-tax department still has a right to challenge the order of Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) received in the favor of the company by filing appeal at higher authority.

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. Reporting in respect of following:

a. The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. The company has not declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. The Company has not taken any term loans during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company for the year under report.

d. funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company

e. The company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company for the year under report.

f. The company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company for the year under report.

10. During the current year, the company has neither raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) nor made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible). Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company for the year under report

11. In respect of reporting of fraud or whistle blower mechanism:

a. No fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c. No whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

12. Company is not a Nidhi Company hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company for the year under report.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, in respect of all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

14. In respect of internal audit system:

a. The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

15. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company for the year under report

16. Reporting in respect of following:

a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company for the year under report

b. The company has not conducted any Non-Banking or Housing Financial activities with or without any Valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the RBI as per the RBI Act, 1934. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company for the year under report.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company for the year under report.

d. The Group does not have any CIC. Therefore, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company for the year under report.

17. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

19. The financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. Reporting in respect of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) u/s. 135:

a. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Hence reporting under clause is not applicable to the company for the year under report

b. In our opinion, there are no ongoing projects towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company for the year under report.

21. Requirements of preparing & issuing of consolidated financial statements are not applicable to the company and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company for the year under report.

ANNEXURE “B”

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Radhika Jeweltech Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and its joint operations companies incorporated in India (retain as applicable) based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.