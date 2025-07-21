Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
87.67
60.81
41.01
Net Worth
96.67
69.81
50.01
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,402.05
|90.55
|3,02,029.29
|870
|0.32
|12,581
|189.35
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
590.35
|88.51
|60,917.93
|185.37
|0.25
|5,350.39
|46.3
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
16.83
|19.34
|11,066.36
|95.11
|0
|699.01
|9.55
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
611.3
|38.62
|8,295.85
|62.39
|0
|1,574.25
|115.58
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
369.8
|36.61
|6,052.92
|61.95
|0.27
|1,361.95
|121.2
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pankajkumar H. Jagawat
Whole Time Director
Manojkumar N Jain.
Non Executive Director
Shashank Bhawarlal Jagawat
Independent Director
Yash Mahansaria
Independent Director
Bhavika Ghuntla
Independent Director
Purvi Pathik Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vrushti Parag Shah
#.A-51 2nd Flr-7th Flr MIDC,
Marol Ind.Area Rd#.1 Andheri E,
Maharashtra - 400093
Tel: +91 22 4824 9647 (413)
Website: http://www.shantigold.in
Email: cs@shantigold.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Shanti Gold International Ltd
