Shanti Gold International Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Shanti Gold International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shanti Gold International Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

21 Jul, 2025|12:06 AM
Shanti Gold International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

9

9

9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

87.67

60.81

41.01

Net Worth

96.67

69.81

50.01

Minority Interest

Shanti Gold International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,402.05

90.553,02,029.298700.3212,581189.35

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

590.35

88.5160,917.93185.370.255,350.3946.3

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

16.83

19.3411,066.3695.110699.019.55

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

611.3

38.628,295.8562.3901,574.25115.58

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

369.8

36.616,052.9261.950.271,361.95121.2

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shanti Gold International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pankajkumar H. Jagawat

Whole Time Director

Manojkumar N Jain.

Non Executive Director

Shashank Bhawarlal Jagawat

Independent Director

Yash Mahansaria

Independent Director

Bhavika Ghuntla

Independent Director

Purvi Pathik Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vrushti Parag Shah

Registered Office

#.A-51 2nd Flr-7th Flr MIDC,

Marol Ind.Area Rd#.1 Andheri E,

Maharashtra - 400093

Tel: +91 22 4824 9647 (413)

Website: http://www.shantigold.in

Email: cs@shantigold.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Shanti Gold International Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Shanti Gold International Ltd share price today?

The Shanti Gold International Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Shanti Gold International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shanti Gold International Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 21 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shanti Gold International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shanti Gold International Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 21 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shanti Gold International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shanti Gold International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shanti Gold International Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 21 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shanti Gold International Ltd?

Shanti Gold International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shanti Gold International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shanti Gold International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

