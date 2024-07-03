SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹2.84
Prev. Close₹2.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.51
Day's High₹2.84
Day's Low₹2.71
52 Week's High₹7.55
52 Week's Low₹2.5
Book Value₹2.26
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.79
9.89
9.89
9.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.96
34.68
34.17
33.24
Net Worth
44.75
44.57
44.06
43.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
77.16
85.63
79.24
78.72
yoy growth (%)
-9.89
8.07
0.65
-7.25
Raw materials
-73.55
-81.82
-77.99
-78.53
As % of sales
95.31
95.55
98.43
99.76
Employee costs
-0.47
-0.47
-0.34
-0.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.52
0.72
0.49
0.48
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.13
-0.08
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.15
-0.09
-0.09
Working capital
-2.57
-2.57
6.96
3.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.89
8.07
0.65
-7.25
Op profit growth
-17.02
391.85
-129.31
-344.54
EBIT growth
8.19
0.09
4.87
153.7
Net profit growth
-21.7
40.53
3.09
12.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
222.81
270.5
290.73
311.58
376.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
222.81
270.5
290.73
311.58
376.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.93
0.12
1.17
0.91
0.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / WTD
Premjibhai D Kanani
Executive Director & MD
Harshil P kanani
Independent Director
Ami D Jariwala
Independent Director
Tejas Choksi
Independent Director
Rahul Javeri
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Darsh Lavjibhai Kanani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kanani Industries Ltd
Summary
Kanani industries Limited was initially incorporated on 22nd March 1983 under the name of Shivlaxmi Mercantile Company Limited. Later on, the Company was acquired by Mr.Premjibhai D. Kanani and Mr. Vinubhai L. Kanani on 9th April 2007 vide change in management and control in shareholding of the Company, which got changed in the name of IMP Finance Limited. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Kanani industries Limited on October 19th, 2007 vide Certificate of Change of Name issued by the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra Mumbai. Further, the Company had acquired its own land at SEZ, Sachin, Surat (Gujarat), and built up its own four story factory, The Company is engaged in manufacture & Export of Diamond Studded Jewellery.In 2010, the company secured order worth US$ 4.33 million from European community Country. The Company formed its subsidiary in Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong under the name & style KIL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED w.e.f. 4th July 2011.In 2012, the company bagged purchase order worth US$ 2.80 Million from UB Interntional Ltd. The company also secured Rs 15 crore from UB International.In 2013 , the company issued Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:10.
Read More
The Kanani Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kanani Industries Ltd is ₹53.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kanani Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kanani Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kanani Industries Ltd is ₹2.5 and ₹7.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kanani Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.71%, 3 Years at -34.66%, 1 Year at -32.00%, 6 Month at -13.38%, 3 Month at -3.20% and 1 Month at -4.90%.
