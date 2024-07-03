iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanani Industries Ltd Share Price

2.71
(-0.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:53:35 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.84
  • Day's High2.84
  • 52 Wk High7.55
  • Prev. Close2.72
  • Day's Low2.71
  • 52 Wk Low 2.5
  • Turnover (lac)3.51
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.26
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)53.62
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kanani Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Kanani Industries Ltd Corporate Action

23 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kanani Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kanani Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.55%

Non-Promoter- 67.44%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 67.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kanani Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.79

9.89

9.89

9.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.96

34.68

34.17

33.24

Net Worth

44.75

44.57

44.06

43.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

77.16

85.63

79.24

78.72

yoy growth (%)

-9.89

8.07

0.65

-7.25

Raw materials

-73.55

-81.82

-77.99

-78.53

As % of sales

95.31

95.55

98.43

99.76

Employee costs

-0.47

-0.47

-0.34

-0.34

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.52

0.72

0.49

0.48

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.13

-0.08

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.15

-0.09

-0.09

Working capital

-2.57

-2.57

6.96

3.78

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.89

8.07

0.65

-7.25

Op profit growth

-17.02

391.85

-129.31

-344.54

EBIT growth

8.19

0.09

4.87

153.7

Net profit growth

-21.7

40.53

3.09

12.66

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

222.81

270.5

290.73

311.58

376.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

222.81

270.5

290.73

311.58

376.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.93

0.12

1.17

0.91

0.66

View Annually Results

Kanani Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kanani Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / WTD

Premjibhai D Kanani

Executive Director & MD

Harshil P kanani

Independent Director

Ami D Jariwala

Independent Director

Tejas Choksi

Independent Director

Rahul Javeri

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Darsh Lavjibhai Kanani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kanani Industries Ltd

Summary

Kanani industries Limited was initially incorporated on 22nd March 1983 under the name of Shivlaxmi Mercantile Company Limited. Later on, the Company was acquired by Mr.Premjibhai D. Kanani and Mr. Vinubhai L. Kanani on 9th April 2007 vide change in management and control in shareholding of the Company, which got changed in the name of IMP Finance Limited. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Kanani industries Limited on October 19th, 2007 vide Certificate of Change of Name issued by the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra Mumbai. Further, the Company had acquired its own land at SEZ, Sachin, Surat (Gujarat), and built up its own four story factory, The Company is engaged in manufacture & Export of Diamond Studded Jewellery.In 2010, the company secured order worth US$ 4.33 million from European community Country. The Company formed its subsidiary in Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong under the name & style KIL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED w.e.f. 4th July 2011.In 2012, the company bagged purchase order worth US$ 2.80 Million from UB Interntional Ltd. The company also secured Rs 15 crore from UB International.In 2013 , the company issued Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:10.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kanani Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kanani Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kanani Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kanani Industries Ltd is ₹53.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kanani Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kanani Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kanani Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kanani Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kanani Industries Ltd is ₹2.5 and ₹7.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kanani Industries Ltd?

Kanani Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.71%, 3 Years at -34.66%, 1 Year at -32.00%, 6 Month at -13.38%, 3 Month at -3.20% and 1 Month at -4.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kanani Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kanani Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 67.45 %

