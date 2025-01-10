To the Members of

Kanani Industries Limited,

Mumbai

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS standalone financial statements of Kanani Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Change in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Ind AS standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statement as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1. Accuracy and completeness of disclosure of related party transaction and compliance with the provision of companies act 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended (‘SEBI (LODR) 2015) Principle Audit Procedures: We identified the accuracy and completeness of disclosure of related party transactions as set out in respective notes to the Ind AS standalone financial statements as a key audit matter due to: Our audit procedure in relation to the disclosure of related party transactions included the following: The significance of transactions with related parties during the year ended March 31, 2024 We obtained an understanding, evaluated the design and tested operating effectiveness of the controls related to capturing of related party transactions and managements process of ensuring all transactions and balances with related parties have been disclosed in the Ind AS Standalone financial statements. Related party transactions are subject to the compliance requirement under the Companies act 2013 and SEBI (LODR) 2015. We obtained an understanding of the Companies policies and procedures in respect of evaluating arms-length pricing and approval process by the audit committee and the board of directors. We agreed the amounts disclosed with underlying documentation and read relevant agreements, evaluation of arms-length by management, on a sample basis, as part of our evaluation of the disclosure. We assessed management evaluation of compliance with the provision of section 177 and section 188 of Companies act 2013 and SEBI (LODR) 2015. We evaluated the disclosures through reading of statutory information books and records and other documents obtained during the course of our audit. 2. Trade receivables and other financial assets and Impairment Principal Audit Procedures: The Company has significant trade receivables and other financial assets at year end. Given the size of the balances and the risk that some of the trade receivables and other financial assets may not be recoverable, judgement is required to evaluate whether any allowance should be made to reflect the risk. In view of the significance of the matter, we applied the following key audit procedures: Obtaining an understanding of and assessing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys key internal controls over the process of estimating the loss allowance for trade receivables and other financial assets including adherence to the requirements of the relevant accounting standards. Assessing the Companys methodology for provisioning towards trade receivables and other financial assets. Understanding the key inputs used in the provisioning model by the Company such as repayment history, overdue balances, market conditions. As a part of substantive audit procedures, we tested on sample basis the ageing of trade receivable having different overdue period. In case of overdue debts inquired with management for any dispute which may require additional provisions. Assessing the disclosures made against the relevant accounting standards. 3. Other Current Assets Principal Audit Procedures: The company has disclosed in Note 9: Other Current Assets: Bank of Baroda - Penal Interest under protest amounting to Rs.42,09,025/-, which is receivable in future. As part of our substantive audit procedures, we reviewed the relevant documents pertaining to the interest under protest and noted that the Company is actively following up with the bank to resolve this matter. Additionally, the Company has formally appealed to the bank regarding this issue.

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholder Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

The Boards Report, Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholder Information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the Ind AS Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Ind AS Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Boards Report, Report on Corporate governance and Business Responsibility report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe actions applicable in the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Ind AS Standalone financial statements:

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Ind AS Standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identifying and assess the risks of material misstatements of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtaining an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2023 prepared in accordance with Ind AS included in these standalone financial statements have been audited by the predecessor auditor. The report of the predecessor auditor on the comparative financial information dated May 27, 2023 expressed an unmodified opinion.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on records by the Board Directors, none of the disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on adequacy and operative effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting; g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, " In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements as referred to Note 22.5(i) to Standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

iii. There were no amounts, which, were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Notes to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Notes the Standalone financial statement, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend has neither declared nor paid during the year by the Company. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For JMMK & Co. (Earlier known as JMK & Co.) Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 120459W Jitendra Doshi Partner Membership No: 151274 Place: Mumbai Date: 30th May, 2024 UDIN: 24151274BKEXJS4676

ANNEXURE ‘‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Kanani Industries Limited of even date")

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

(b) All Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the titles deeds of immovable properties included in property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the company as Kanani Industries Limited.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year and hence this subclause is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, at point of time during the year from bank or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the monthly returns or statements comprising stocks statements, working capital position and statements on ageing analysis of the debtors/other receivables filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the company of the respective quarters.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, provided guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the company has not made any investment and has not provided any guarantees, security and not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(b) of the order is not applicable to company (c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clauses 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) and 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our Opinion and as per information and explanation given to us, the company during the year has not granted any loans to any directors etc. nor it has given any loans or guarantees or provided any security in connection with a loan to any person or any other body corporate and also has not made any investments. Therefore, the requirement to report under clauses (iv) of para 3 of the order are not applicable to the company. (v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information to us, the central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, in respect of any of the activities of the company. Thus, the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Act is not applicable to the Company under the Companies (Cost Record and Audit) Rules, 2014.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues of provident fund, employees state insurance, service tax, duty of customers, duty of excise, cess, goods and service tax, which have not been deposited on account of any disputes. The particulars of others statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Sr. No. Name of Statute Nature of Dues is pending Forum where Dispute Period to which the Amount Relates Diputed Amount ( ) 1 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Income Tax Appellate Tribunal A Y 2005-06 41,196 2 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Income Tax Appellate Tribunal A Y 2020-21 1,960 3 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Income Tax Appellate Tribunal A Y 2013-14 35,528

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority. (c) The company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year end hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary Company. The Company does not have joint venture or associate companies hence the question of reporting on the same does not arise.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. (xii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group; hence, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) During the current year the previous statutory auditors of the company have resigned and no issues, objections or concerns raised by the said outgoing statutory auditors of the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratio (Refer Note 22.13) to the standalone financial statement), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that is not an ssurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no liability for the company under provisions of section 135 of the companies Act, relating to corporate social responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Kanani Industries Limited of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (f) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kanani Industries Limited (the "Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act).

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to Ind AS Financial Statement and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to Ind AS Financial Statement, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to Ind AS Financial Statement.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of the management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS Financial Statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.