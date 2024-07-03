Kanani Industries Ltd Summary

Kanani industries Limited was initially incorporated on 22nd March 1983 under the name of Shivlaxmi Mercantile Company Limited. Later on, the Company was acquired by Mr.Premjibhai D. Kanani and Mr. Vinubhai L. Kanani on 9th April 2007 vide change in management and control in shareholding of the Company, which got changed in the name of IMP Finance Limited. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Kanani industries Limited on October 19th, 2007 vide Certificate of Change of Name issued by the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra Mumbai. Further, the Company had acquired its own land at SEZ, Sachin, Surat (Gujarat), and built up its own four story factory, The Company is engaged in manufacture & Export of Diamond Studded Jewellery.In 2010, the company secured order worth US$ 4.33 million from European community Country. The Company formed its subsidiary in Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong under the name & style KIL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED w.e.f. 4th July 2011.In 2012, the company bagged purchase order worth US$ 2.80 Million from UB Interntional Ltd. The company also secured Rs 15 crore from UB International.In 2013 , the company issued Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:10.