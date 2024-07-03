iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kanani Industries Ltd Company Summary

2.6
(-1.89%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Kanani Industries Ltd Summary

Kanani industries Limited was initially incorporated on 22nd March 1983 under the name of Shivlaxmi Mercantile Company Limited. Later on, the Company was acquired by Mr.Premjibhai D. Kanani and Mr. Vinubhai L. Kanani on 9th April 2007 vide change in management and control in shareholding of the Company, which got changed in the name of IMP Finance Limited. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Kanani industries Limited on October 19th, 2007 vide Certificate of Change of Name issued by the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra Mumbai. Further, the Company had acquired its own land at SEZ, Sachin, Surat (Gujarat), and built up its own four story factory, The Company is engaged in manufacture & Export of Diamond Studded Jewellery.In 2010, the company secured order worth US$ 4.33 million from European community Country. The Company formed its subsidiary in Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong under the name & style KIL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED w.e.f. 4th July 2011.In 2012, the company bagged purchase order worth US$ 2.80 Million from UB Interntional Ltd. The company also secured Rs 15 crore from UB International.In 2013 , the company issued Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:10.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.