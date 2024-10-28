Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

KANANI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday October 28 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at Mumbai at 1.30 P.M. To Consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter/half year ended September 30 2024; Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 read with Circular No. LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 dated 2nd April 2019 issued by BSE and Circular Reference no. NSE/CML/2019/11 dated 2nd April 2019 issued by NSE the Trading Window has been closed with effect from 1st October 2024 and shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results on 30 September 2024. In continuation to our letter dated October 19, 2024, we wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today i.e. 28th October 2024, have considered and approved the following- Taken on Record the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Result of the Company for the quarter/half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report as submitted by M/s. JMMK & Co., Chartered Accountants, being the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting of Board of Directors held today commenced at 1.30 PM and concluded at 3.15 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

KANANI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 12th August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at Mumbai at 1.30 P.M. To consider and approve the unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; To adopt and approve the Boards Report of the Company along with the Corporate Governance Report and other annexure(s) for financial year 2023-24; To finalize the date venue and time for convening 41th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company; To finalize the dates of Book Closure for the purpose of forthcoming 41th Annual General Meeting; To consider appointment of Scrutinizer to oversee the e-voting process of the Company at the 41th Annual General Meeting; To consider and approve the appointment of Directors; Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Please find attached file Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 12Th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

KANANI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 30 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at Mumbai at 2.00 P.M. inter alia to consider and approve: To consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. We enclose herewith the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, which have been approved and taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the 30th May, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016 on Disclosure of the Impact of Audit Qualifications by the Listed Entities, we would like to confirm that M/s. JMMK & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration no. 120459W), Statutory Auditors of the Company, have issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on the above financial results. The meeting of Board of Directors held today commenced at 2.00 PM and concluded at 4.40 PM. Kindly take the note of the above. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024

KANANI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday February 07 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at Mumbai at 1.30 P.M. ? To consider and approve the Standalone unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023; ? Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 read with Circular No. LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 dated 2nd April 2019 issued by BSE and Circular Reference no. NSE/CML/2019/11 dated 2nd April 2019 issued by NSE the Trading Window has been closed with effect from Monday 1st January 2024 and shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results on February 07 2024. We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today i.e. February 07, 2024, have Approved and taken on record the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the Third Quarter ended on December, 2023. The said copy of Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated Financial) for the third Quarter ended on December 31, 2023 is enclosed for your needful, in pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and is also uploaded on the Companys website at www.kananiindustries.com. The meeting commenced at 1.30 P.M. and concluded at 3.35 P.M. The above is for information and dissemination to the public at large. Approved and taken record the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the Third Quarter ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 29 Jan 2024