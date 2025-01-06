Kanani Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.52
0.72
0.49
0.48
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.13
-0.08
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.15
-0.09
-0.09
Working capital
-2.57
-2.57
6.96
3.78
Other operating items
Operating
-2.21
-2.14
7.27
4.07
Capital expenditure
0
0.36
0.02
0.01
Free cash flow
-2.21
-1.78
7.29
4.08
Equity raised
65.59
63.89
62.51
61.73
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.68
4.32
9.89
7.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
69.05
66.43
79.7
72.97
