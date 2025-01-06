iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanani Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.68
(-1.47%)
Jan 6, 2025

Kanani Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.52

0.72

0.49

0.48

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.13

-0.08

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.15

-0.09

-0.09

Working capital

-2.57

-2.57

6.96

3.78

Other operating items

Operating

-2.21

-2.14

7.27

4.07

Capital expenditure

0

0.36

0.02

0.01

Free cash flow

-2.21

-1.78

7.29

4.08

Equity raised

65.59

63.89

62.51

61.73

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

5.68

4.32

9.89

7.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

69.05

66.43

79.7

72.97

