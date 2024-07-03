Kanani Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
47.35
66.54
53.29
22
65.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
47.35
66.54
53.29
22
65.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.05
0.46
0.18
-0.08
Total Income
47.48
66.6
53.75
22.19
65.71
Total Expenditure
47.42
66.32
53.51
22.14
65.21
PBIDT
0.06
0.28
0.24
0.05
0.5
Interest
0
0
0.2
0.15
0.12
PBDT
0.06
0.28
0.04
-0.1
0.38
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.01
0
-0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.05
0.26
0.03
-0.08
0.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.05
0.26
0.03
-0.08
0.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.05
0.26
0.03
-0.08
0.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.01
0
-0.01
0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.79
19.79
19.79
9.89
9.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.12
0.42
0.45
0.22
0.75
PBDTM(%)
0.12
0.42
0.07
-0.45
0.57
PATM(%)
0.1
0.39
0.05
-0.36
0.51
