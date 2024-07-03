iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kanani Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

2.71
(1.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

47.35

66.54

53.29

22

65.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

47.35

66.54

53.29

22

65.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.05

0.46

0.18

-0.08

Total Income

47.48

66.6

53.75

22.19

65.71

Total Expenditure

47.42

66.32

53.51

22.14

65.21

PBIDT

0.06

0.28

0.24

0.05

0.5

Interest

0

0

0.2

0.15

0.12

PBDT

0.06

0.28

0.04

-0.1

0.38

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.01

0

-0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.05

0.26

0.03

-0.08

0.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.05

0.26

0.03

-0.08

0.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.05

0.26

0.03

-0.08

0.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.01

0

-0.01

0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.79

19.79

19.79

9.89

9.89

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.12

0.42

0.45

0.22

0.75

PBDTM(%)

0.12

0.42

0.07

-0.45

0.57

PATM(%)

0.1

0.39

0.05

-0.36

0.51

Kanani Industrie: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanani Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.