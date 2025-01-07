iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kanani Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.7
(0.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:59:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanani Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

77.16

85.63

79.24

78.72

yoy growth (%)

-9.89

8.07

0.65

-7.25

Raw materials

-73.55

-81.82

-77.99

-78.53

As % of sales

95.31

95.55

98.43

99.76

Employee costs

-0.47

-0.47

-0.34

-0.34

As % of sales

0.61

0.55

0.43

0.44

Other costs

-2.29

-2.31

-0.68

-0.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.97

2.69

0.86

0.69

Operating profit

0.84

1.02

0.2

-0.7

OPM

1.09

1.19

0.26

-0.89

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.13

-0.08

-0.09

Interest expense

-1.13

-0.81

-1.03

-0.98

Other income

0.91

0.65

1.41

2.26

Profit before tax

0.52

0.72

0.49

0.48

Taxes

-0.08

-0.15

-0.09

-0.09

Tax rate

-15.59

-21.89

-19.08

-19.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.44

0.56

0.4

0.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.44

0.56

0.4

0.39

yoy growth (%)

-21.7

40.53

3.09

12.66

NPM

0.57

0.66

0.5

0.49

Kanani Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanani Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.