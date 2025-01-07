Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
77.16
85.63
79.24
78.72
yoy growth (%)
-9.89
8.07
0.65
-7.25
Raw materials
-73.55
-81.82
-77.99
-78.53
As % of sales
95.31
95.55
98.43
99.76
Employee costs
-0.47
-0.47
-0.34
-0.34
As % of sales
0.61
0.55
0.43
0.44
Other costs
-2.29
-2.31
-0.68
-0.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.97
2.69
0.86
0.69
Operating profit
0.84
1.02
0.2
-0.7
OPM
1.09
1.19
0.26
-0.89
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.13
-0.08
-0.09
Interest expense
-1.13
-0.81
-1.03
-0.98
Other income
0.91
0.65
1.41
2.26
Profit before tax
0.52
0.72
0.49
0.48
Taxes
-0.08
-0.15
-0.09
-0.09
Tax rate
-15.59
-21.89
-19.08
-19.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.44
0.56
0.4
0.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.44
0.56
0.4
0.39
yoy growth (%)
-21.7
40.53
3.09
12.66
NPM
0.57
0.66
0.5
0.49
