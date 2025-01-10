Kanani Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.79
9.89
9.89
9.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.96
34.68
34.17
33.24
Net Worth
44.75
44.57
44.06
43.13
Minority Interest
Debt
5.95
31.36
24.48
22.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
50.7
75.93
68.54
65.31
Fixed Assets
0.21
0.23
0.34
0.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.34
21.34
21.34
21.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
29.14
50.24
42.72
39.62
Inventories
0.01
12.72
12.5
4.48
Inventory Days
21.19
Sundry Debtors
40.18
50.33
52.51
55.4
Debtor Days
262.04
Other Current Assets
0.93
1.24
1.04
0.87
Sundry Creditors
-11.71
-13.73
-22.9
-20.93
Creditor Days
99
Other Current Liabilities
-0.27
-0.32
-0.43
-0.19
Cash
0.01
4.12
4.15
4.03
Total Assets
50.7
75.93
68.55
65.31
