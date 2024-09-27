Please find attached file 41Th Annual Report for the F.Y.2023-24 Please find attached file Proceeding of 41Th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Friday, September 27, 2024 Please find attached Voting Result and Scrutinizers Report on Voting of the 41th Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)