|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Please find attached file 41Th Annual Report for the F.Y.2023-24 Please find attached file Proceeding of 41Th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Friday, September 27, 2024 Please find attached Voting Result and Scrutinizers Report on Voting of the 41th Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.