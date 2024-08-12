To

Dear Shareholders,

KANANI INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 41st Annual Report on the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Statement of Accounts of Kanani Industries Limited ["the Company"] for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

The summarized financial performance of the Company for the FY 2023-24 and FY 2022-23 is given below:

( in Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2023-2024 2022-2023 2023-2024 2022-2023 Revenue from operations 4682.29 8049.26 22,281.39 27,049.70 Other Income 93.25 11.97 93.25 11.97 Total Revenue 4775.54 8061.23 22,374.63 27,061.67 Total Expenses 4754.27 7997.64 22,307.68 26,829.79 Profit/(Loss) before exceptional and extraordinary items and tax 21.26 63.59 66.95 231.89 Exceptional Items Extraordinary Items Net Profit Before Tax 21.26 63.59 66.95 231.89 Provision for Tax Current Tax 3.32 9.92 4.43 11.31 Deferred Tax (Liability)/Asset Excess/(short) provision for earlier years 0.80 3.28 0.80 3.28 Net Profit After Tax 17.14 50.38 61.73 217.30 Profit/(Loss) from Discontinued operations Tax Expense of Discontinued operations Profit/(Loss) from Discontinued operations (after tax) Profit/(Loss) for the period 17.15 50.38 61.73 217.30 Other Comprehensive Income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to profit or loss Total Comprehensive income for the period (Comprising Profit (Loss) and Other Comprehensive Income for the period) 17.15 50.38 61.73 217.30 Earnings per equity share (for continuing operation): Basic (In Rs) 0.01 0.05 0.03 0.22 Diluted (In Rs) 0.01 0.05 0.03 0.22

Review of Operations Standalone:

During the year under review, the Standalone total Income was Rs. 4775.53 lacs as against Rs. 8061.23 lacs for the corresponding previous year. Total Comprehensive income for the period was Rs. 17.14 lacs as against Rs. 50.38 lacs in the corresponding previous year

Consolidated:

During the year under review, the consolidated total Income was Rs. 22,374.63 lacs as against Rs. 27,061.67 lacs for the corresponding previous year.

Total Comprehensive consolidated income for the period was Rs. 61.72 lacs as against Rs. 217.30 lacs in the corresponding previous year

State of Affairs and Future Outlook

The Jewelry business will continue its growth path through various initiatives, including launching of new collections & Designs, increasing share of studded jewelry and achieving design leadership. In coming year the Company would drive for strong and profitable growth in all its consumer businesses.

Dividend

In order to conserve the resources for the further growth of the Company, your Directors think fit not to recommend any dividend for the year under review.

Transfer to Reserves

The Board of Directors has decided to retain the entire amount of profits in the profit and loss account.

Management Discussion and Analysis

The Management Discussion and Analysis as required in terms of the Listing Regulations is annexed to the report as Annexure I and is incorporated herein by reference and forms an integral part of this report.

Share Capital and Changes thereon

1. Increase in Authorised Capital:

As on March 31, 2024, the authorized capital of the company is INR 20,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Twenty Crores only) consisting of 20,00,00,000 (Twenty Crores) Equity Shares of INR 1/- (Indian Rupee One) each..

During the year company has increased its authorized capital from INR 15,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Fifteen Crores only) to INR 20,00,00,000/-(Indian Rupees Twenty Crores only), which was approved by the members of the company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on January 15, 2024.

2. Bonus Issue:

The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on January 31, 2024 has allotted 9,89,34,000 (Nine Crores Eighteen Lakhs and Thirty Four Thousand) Equity Shares ("the Bonus Shares") of the Company of Re. 1/- each (Rupee One only) at par, to be allotted, distributed and credited as fully paid-up to and amongst the members in the proportion of 1:1, One (1) bonus shares for every One (1) existing fully paid up equity shares held by them respectively.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment of Bonus Shares, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 9,89,34000/-divided into 9,89,34,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 19,78,68000/- divided into 19,78,68,000

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

Inductions / Appointment or Re-appointment of Director:

The NRC is entrusted with the responsibility for developing competency requirements for the Board, based on the Industry, Strategy and Vision of the Company. The Board composition analysis reflects an in-depth understanding of the Company, including its strategies, environment, operations, financial condition and compliance requirements.

The NRC advises the Board on the appointment and re-appointment of Directors and also conducts periodic gap analyses to refresh the Board and reviewing potential candidates profiles to ensure they have the required competencies. The NRC also undertakes reference and due diligence checks and meets potential candidates before making recommendations to the Board. The appointee is briefed on the specific requirements for the position, including expected expert knowledge. Once a suitable candidate is identified, the NRC recommends their appointment to the Board for its approval. Upon receiving the NRCs recommendation, the Board considers the appointment and if approved, recommends the same to the Shareholders for their approval.

1. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Act, Mr. Harshil Kanani [DIN: 01568262] retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment.

2. Pursuant to the recommendation of the NRC, the Board at its Meeting held on 12th August, 2024, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company, considered and approved:

- Mr. Satyam Jaiswal (DIN: 09282921) and Mrs. Shiwaginee Jaiswal (DIN: 08763022, Independent Director were appointed for a first term of five years with effect from August 12, 2024 to August 11, 2029, resolution in this behalf is set out at Item Nos. 08 and 09 of the Notice of Annual General Meeting, for Members approval.

3. All the directors of the Company have confirmed that they satisfy the fit and proper criteria as prescribed under the applicable regulations and that they are not disqualified from being appointed as directors in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Further, Pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are:

Sr. No Name of KMP Designation 1. Mr. Premjibhai Kanani Whole-time Director & Chairman 2. Mr. Harshil Kanani Managing Director 3. Mr. Darshak Pandya Chief Financial Officer 4. Mr. Mehul Kundariya Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

During the year, there has been no change in the Key Managerial Personnel.

Declaration by Independent Directors

Your Company had received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed both under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 along with Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as independent directors of the Company. Independent Directors are familiarized with their roles, rights and responsibilities as well as with the nature of industry and business model through induction program at the time of their appointment as Directors and through presentations on economy & industry overview, key regulatory developments, strategy and performance which are made to the Directors from time to time.

Board Meetings

Dates for Board Meetings are well decided in advance and communicated to the Board and the intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Agreement. The information as required under Regulation 17(7) read with Schedule II Part A of the LODR is made available to the Board. The agenda and explanatory notes are sent to the Board in advance. The Board periodically reviews compliance reports of all laws applicable to the Company. The Board meets at least once a quarter to review the quarterly financial results and other items on the agenda and also on the occasion of the Annual General Meeting (‘AGM) of the Shareholders. Additional meetings are held, when necessary.

Further, Committees of the Board usually meet on the same day of formal Board Meeting, or whenever the need arises for transacting business. The recommendations of the Committees are placed before the Board for necessary approval and noting.

During the year 06 (Six) Board Meetings were held during the year ended 31st March, 2024, the dates which are 27th May 2023, 8th August 2023, 10th November 2023, 9th December, 2023, 31st January 2023 and 7th February, 2024.

Attendance details of Directors for the year ended March 31, 2024 are given below:

Name of the Directors Category No. of Board Meetings attend Mr. Premjibhai Kanani Chairman, Whole-time Director 06 Mr. Harshil Kanani Managing Director 06 Mrs. Ami Dhaval Jariwala Independent Director 06 Mr. Tejas Murlidhar Choksi Independent Director 03 Mr. Rahul Javeri Independent Director 03 Mr. Darsh Kanani Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director 06

Discussions with Independent Directors

The Boards policy is to regularly have separate meetings with Independent Directors, to update them on all business related issues, new initiatives and changes in the industry specific market scenario. At such meetings, the Executive Directors and other Members of the Management make presentations on relevant issues.

The policy for Familiarisation Programme for Independent Directors is available on our website www.kananiindustries.com.

Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Agreement/ SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees. The Directors expressed satisfaction with the evaluation process.

Composition of Audit Committee

Your Company has formed an Audit Committee as per the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. All members of the Audit Committee possess strong knowledge of accounting and financial management. The primary objective of the Audit Committee is to monitor and provide an effective supervision of the Managements financial reporting process, to ensure accurate and timely disclosures, with the highest levels of transparency, integrity and quality of financial reporting. The Committee oversees the work carried out in the financial reporting process by the Management, the statutory auditor and notes the processes and safeguards employed by each of them.

The Committee met 5 (Five) times during the year, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report along with composition of the Committee and their attendance.

Composition of Nomination & Remuneration Committee

Your Company has formed a Nomination & Remuneration Committee to lay down norms for determination of remuneration of the executive as well as non-executive directors and executives at all levels of the Company. The Nomination & Remuneration committee has been assigned to approve and settle the remuneration package with optimum blending of monetary and non-monetary outlay.

The Committee met 4 (Four) times during the year, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report along with composition of the Committee and their attendance.

Nomination and Remuneration Policy

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The Board of Directors is authorized to decide Remuneration to Executive Directors. The Remuneration structure comprises of Salary and Perquisites. Salary is paid to Executive Directors within the Salary grade approved by the Members. The Nomination & Remuneration committee has been assigned to approve and settle the remuneration package with optimum blending of monetary and non-monetary outlay.

In terms of requirements prescribed under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Nomination and Remuneration Policy inter-alia providing the terms for appointment and payment of remuneration to Directors and Key Managerial Personnel.

During the year, there have been no changes to the Policy. The same is annexed to this report as Annexure II and is available on our website www.kananiindustries.com.

Details of remuneration paid to Directors and Key Managerial Personnel are given in the Corporate Governance Report along with shareholding in a Company.

Composition of Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Your Board has constituted a Stakeholders Relationship Committee to specifically look into the mechanism of redressal of grievances of shareholders etc. The Committee reviews Shareholders / Investors complaints like non-receipt of Annual Report, physical transfer/ transmission/transposition, split/ consolidation of share certificates, issue of duplicate share certificates, etc. This Committee is also empowered to consider and resolve the grievance of other stakeholders of the Company including security holders.

The Committee met 03 (Three) times during the year, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report along with composition of the Committee and their attendance.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) & 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirm that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) the directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Particulars of Employees and Related Disclosures

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016 in respect of employees of the Company, is enclosed as Annexure III and forms part of this Report.

Further, as per the provisions specified in Chapter XIII of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016 none of the employees of the Company are in receipt of remuneration exceeding Rs. 1,02,00,000/- per annum, if employed for whole of the year or Rs. 8,50,000/- per month if employed for part of the year.

Further, the names of top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn are disclosed in Annexure IV and forms part of this Report.

Extract of Annual Return:

Pursuant to Notification dated 28th August, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as published in the Gazette of India on 28th August, 2020, the details forming part of the extract of Annual Return in Form MGT-9 is not required to be annexed herewith to this report. However, the Annual Return will be made available at the website of the Company at: www.kananiindustries.com.

Details of Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies

The Statement AOC-1 pursuant to the provisions of Section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 regarding Subsidiary Company is enclosed as Annexure V and forms part of this Report.

Statutory Auditors and Auditors Report

M/s. SMS & Co., Chartered Accounts (Firm Registration No. 116388W) were appointed as Statutory Auditor of the Company at pursuant to shareholders resolution passed dated September 30, 2021 to hold office till the conclusion of the 43rd Annual General Meeting.

M/s. SMS & Co have tendered their resignation vide letter dated November 30, 2023 from the position of Statutory Auditors due to personal reason, resulting into a casual vacancy in the office of Statutory Auditors of the Company as envisaged by Section 139(8) of the Companies Act, 2013. Casual vacancy caused by the resignation of auditor can be filled by the shareholders in General Meeting within three months from the date of recommendation of the Board of Directors of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company recommended at its meeting held on December 09, 2023 and consequently approval of members at Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on January 15, 2024 have appointed M/s JMMK & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 120459W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of M/s. SMS & Co. who can hold office till ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Further, the Board of Directors of the Company (‘the Board), on the recommendation of the Audit Committee (‘the Committee), recommended to the approval of the Members, the appointment of /s JMMK & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 120459W), as the new Auditors of the Company for a period of five years till the conclusion of the 46th Annual General Meeting. On the recommendation of the Committee, the Board also recommended for the approval of the Members, the remuneration to be payable to M/s. JMMK & Co. The Committee considered various parameters like capability to serve a diverse and complex business landscape as that of the Company, audit experience in the Companys operating segments, market standing of the firm, clientele served, technical knowledge etc., and found M/s. JMMK & Co., to be best suited to handle the scale, diversity and complexity associated with the audit of the financial statements of the Company. M/s. JMMK & Co., have given their consent to act as the Auditors of the Company and have confirmed that the said appointment, if made, will be in accordance with the conditions prescribed under Sections 139 and 141 of the Act.

Hence, the Notice convening the ensuing 41st AGM contains a resolution of appointment of Statutory Auditors.

Secretarial Audit

In terms of Section 204 of the Act and Rules made there under, M/s. Deep Shukla & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, have been appointed Secretarial Auditors of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is enclosed as Annexure VI to this report.

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

M/s. Deep Shukla & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, have been appointed to give Annual Secretarial Compliance Certificate. The Annual Compliance Certificate is enclosed as Annexure VII to this report.

Internal Audit & Controls

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statement. The Audit Committee of the Board periodically reviews the internal control systems with the management, Internal Auditors and Statutory Auditors. Significant internal audit findings are discussed and follow-ups are taken thereon.

Further, M/s. Mehta Kothari & Co, Chartered Accountants, M.No.0120266 was appointed as Internal Auditors of the Company pursuant to section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Employees Stock Option Plan

The Company has not provided stock options to any employee.

Vigil Mechanism

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.kananiindustries.com. The employees of the Company are made aware of the said policy at the time of joining the Company.

Risk Management Policy

The Company has laid down the procedure to inform the Board about the risk assessment and minimization procedures. These procedures are reviewed by the Board annually to ensure that there is timely identification and assessment of risks, measures to mitigate them, and mechanisms for their proper and timely monitoring and reporting.

The Company does not fall under the ambit of top 1000 listed entities, determined on the basis of market capitalisation as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, compliance under Regulation 21 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable.

Corporate Governance Report

We ensure that, we evolve and follow the corporate governance guidelines and best practices sincerely, not only to boost long-term shareholder value, but also to respect minority rights. We consider it as our inherent responsibility to disclose timely and accurate information regarding our operations and performance, as well as the leadership and governance of the Company.

Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, the Corporate Governance Report along with the Certificate from a Practicing Chartered Accountants, regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance, is annexed as Annexure VIII and forms part of this Report.

Deposits

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any fixed deposits during the year under review under Section 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. There are no unclaimed deposits, unclaimed / unpaid interest, refunds due to the deposit holders or to be deposited to the Investor Education and Protection Fund as on March 31, 2024.

However, during the financial year the Company has borrowed money(ies) from Directors of the Company in pursuant to Rule 2(c)(viii) of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, amended from time to time, and said amount is not being given out of funds acquired by him/them by borrowing or accepting loans or deposits from others.

Loans & Guarantees

During the year under review, the Company has not provided any loan, guarantee, security or made any investment covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 to any person or other body corporate.

Insurance

The properties/assets of the Company are adequately insured.

Related Party Transactions

Related party transactions, if any, that were entered into during the period ended March 31, 2024, were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationships or transactions vis-a-vis the Company.

The details of the related party transactions as per Accounting Standard 18 are set out in Note No. 22(9) to the Significant Accounting policies part of this report.

Conservation of Energy, Research and Development, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

(a) Conservation of Energy:

Even though its operations are not energy-intensive, significant measures are taken to reduce energy consumption by using energy-efficient equipment. The Company regularly reviews power consumption patterns across all locations and implement requisite improvements/changes in the process in order to optimize energy/ power consumption and thereby achieve cost savings. Energy costs comprise a very small part of the Companys total cost of operations. However, as a part of the Companys conservation of energy programme, the management has appealed to all the employees / workers to conserve energy.

(b) Absorption of Technology:

I. The efforts made towards technology absorption:

The Company values innovation and applies it to every facet of its business. This drives development of distinctive new products, ever improving quality standards and more efficient processes.

The Company has augmented its revenues and per unit price realization by deploying innovative marketing strategies and offering exciting new products. The depth of designing capabilities was the core to our success over the years.

The Company uses the service of in-house designers as well as those of free-lancers in developing product designs as per the emerging market trends. The Company uses innovation in design as well as in technology to develop new products.

II. Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts:

As a result of the above, the following benefits have been achieved:

a) Better efficiency in operations,

b) Reduced dependence on external sources for technology for developing new products and upgrading existing products,

c) Expansion of product range and cost reduction,

d) Greater precision,

e) Retention of existing customers and expansion of customer base,

f) Lower inventory stocks resulting in low carrying costs.

III. The Company has not imported any technology during the year under review;

IV. The Company has not expended any expenditure towards Research and Development during the year under review.

(c) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

Particulars FY 2023-2024 FY 2022-2023 C.I.F. Value of Imports 318,299,739 760,600,240 F.O.B. Value of Exports 468,229,103 804,926,241

Transfer of Amounts to Investor Education and Protection Fund

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended, (‘Rules), the dividends, unclaimed for a consecutive period of seven years from the date of transfer to the Unpaid Dividend Account of the Company are liable to be transferred to IEPF. Further, the shares (excluding the disputed cases having specific orders of the Court, Tribunal or any Statutory Authority restraining such transfer) pertaining to which dividend remains unclaimed for a period of continuous seven years from the date of transfer of the dividend to the unpaid dividend account are also mandatorily required to be transferred to the IEPF established by the Central Government. Accordingly, the Company has transferred unclaimed dividend eligible to IEPF authority within statutory timelines.

Any person whose unclaimed dividend and shares pertaining thereto, matured deposits, matured debentures, application money due for refund, or interest thereon, sale proceeds of fractional shares, redemption proceeds of preference shares, amongst others has been transferred to the IEPF Fund can claim their due amount from the IEPF Authority by making an electronic application in e-form IEPF-5. Upon submitting a duly completed form, Shareholders are required to take a print of the same and send physical copy duly signed along with requisite documents as specified in the form to the attention of the Nodal Officer, at the Registered Office of the Company. The e-form can be downloaded from the website of Ministry of Corporate Affairs www.iepf.gov.in.

Shareholders are requested to get in touch with the RTA for encashing the unclaimed dividend/interest/principal amount, if any, standing to the credit of their account.

Corporate Social Responsibility

The Company is committed to discharging its social responsibility as a good corporate citizen.

During the year under review, the Company has not expended any amount towards CSR activities as the same is not applicable to the Company pursuant to section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Cost Audit

As per the Cost Audit Orders and in terms of the provisions of Section 148 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, Cost Audit is not applicable to our Company.

Obligation of Company Under The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

In order to prevent sexual harassment of women at work place a new act The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 has been notified on 9th December, 2013. Under the said Act every company is required to set up an Internal Complaints Committee to look into complaints relating to sexual harassment at work place of any women employee.

The Company has adopted a policy for prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace and has set up Committee for implementation of said policy. During the year Company has not received any complaint of harassment.

Secretarial Standards

The Company has in place proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of the applicable secretarial standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Significant and Material Orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts / Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

Material Changes and Commitments Affecting the Financial Position of the Company:

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

Acknowledgement

The Directors would like to thank all shareholders, customers, bankers, suppliers and everybody else with whose help, cooperation and hard work the Company is able to achieve the results. The Directors would also like to place on record their appreciation of the dedicated efforts put in by the employees of the Company.