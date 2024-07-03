Summary

Motisons Jewellers Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm under the name M/s. Motisons Jewellers, pursuant to a Partnership Deed dated October 16,1997. M/s Motisons Jewellers thereafter converted into a Public Company with the name Motisons Jewellers Limited on May 09, 2011 and was granted a Certificate of Incorporation dated May 09, 2011 issued by the ROC, Rajasthan at Jaipur. The Company jewellery business includes the sale of jewellery made of gold, diamond, kundan and sale of other jewellery products that include pearl, silver, platinum, precious, semi-precious stones and other metals. The other offerings include gold and silver coins, utensils and other artifacts. The Company started their jewellery business through a Partnership Firm M/s Motisons Jewellers in 1997 with a single showroom in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The first outlet, famously known as the Traditional Store was set up at Johri Bazaar, a renowned jewellery hub in the heart of the city. This Johri Bazaar showroom displaying gold and diamond jewellery was approx. 304 sq. ft. in area which expanded to 1355 sq. ft. by 2002 with growth in the business. The Company since then, expanded their network of showrooms and the product portfolio and currently operate 4 showrooms under the Motisons brand, located at Jaipur city. The flagship store Motisons Tower is located at the high street of Tonk Road, Jaipur. The showroom at Tonk Road spans in an area of approx. 11,700 Sq Ft and has 3 floors with a floor space fo

Read More