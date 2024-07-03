Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹30.16
Prev. Close₹30.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹90.35
Day's High₹30.6
Day's Low₹29.5
52 Week's High₹33.8
52 Week's Low₹11.65
Book Value₹3.5
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,906.13
P/E79.39
EPS0.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
98.45
64.98
64.98
64.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
229.7
72.43
50.48
35.99
Net Worth
328.15
137.41
115.46
100.97
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Sandeep Chhabra
Managing Director
Sanjay Chhabra
Joint Managing Director
Laksh Chhabra
Non Executive Director
Kajal Chhabra
Non Executive Director
Namita Chhabra
Independent Director
Jayesh Nemchand Mehta
Independent Director
Sushil Kumar Gangwal
Independent Director
Sunil Chordia
Independent Director
Alpesh Fatehsingh Purohit
Independent Director
Vikas Kaler
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhavesh Surolia
Non Executive Director
Priyanka Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Motisons Jewellers Ltd
Summary
Motisons Jewellers Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm under the name M/s. Motisons Jewellers, pursuant to a Partnership Deed dated October 16,1997. M/s Motisons Jewellers thereafter converted into a Public Company with the name Motisons Jewellers Limited on May 09, 2011 and was granted a Certificate of Incorporation dated May 09, 2011 issued by the ROC, Rajasthan at Jaipur. The Company jewellery business includes the sale of jewellery made of gold, diamond, kundan and sale of other jewellery products that include pearl, silver, platinum, precious, semi-precious stones and other metals. The other offerings include gold and silver coins, utensils and other artifacts. The Company started their jewellery business through a Partnership Firm M/s Motisons Jewellers in 1997 with a single showroom in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The first outlet, famously known as the Traditional Store was set up at Johri Bazaar, a renowned jewellery hub in the heart of the city. This Johri Bazaar showroom displaying gold and diamond jewellery was approx. 304 sq. ft. in area which expanded to 1355 sq. ft. by 2002 with growth in the business. The Company since then, expanded their network of showrooms and the product portfolio and currently operate 4 showrooms under the Motisons brand, located at Jaipur city. The flagship store Motisons Tower is located at the high street of Tonk Road, Jaipur. The showroom at Tonk Road spans in an area of approx. 11,700 Sq Ft and has 3 floors with a floor space fo
The Motisons Jewellers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹29.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Motisons Jewellers Ltd is ₹2906.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Motisons Jewellers Ltd is 79.39 and 8.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Motisons Jewellers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Motisons Jewellers Ltd is ₹11.65 and ₹33.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Motisons Jewellers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 164.70%, 6 Month at 87.70%, 3 Month at -2.91% and 1 Month at 8.48%.
