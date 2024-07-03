iifl-logo-icon 1
Motisons Jewellers Ltd Share Price

29.52
(-1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:34:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.16
  • Day's High30.6
  • 52 Wk High33.8
  • Prev. Close30.07
  • Day's Low29.5
  • 52 Wk Low 11.65
  • Turnover (lac)90.35
  • P/E79.39
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.5
  • EPS0.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,906.13
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Motisons Jewellers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

30.16

Prev. Close

30.07

Turnover(Lac.)

90.35

Day's High

30.6

Day's Low

29.5

52 Week's High

33.8

52 Week's Low

11.65

Book Value

3.5

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,906.13

P/E

79.39

EPS

0.38

Divi. Yield

0

Motisons Jewellers Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Split

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Motisons Jewellers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Motisons Jewellers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:57 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.96%

Institutions: 0.96%

Non-Institutions: 33.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Motisons Jewellers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

98.45

64.98

64.98

64.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

229.7

72.43

50.48

35.99

Net Worth

328.15

137.41

115.46

100.97

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Motisons Jewellers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Motisons Jewellers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Sandeep Chhabra

Managing Director

Sanjay Chhabra

Joint Managing Director

Laksh Chhabra

Non Executive Director

Kajal Chhabra

Non Executive Director

Namita Chhabra

Independent Director

Jayesh Nemchand Mehta

Independent Director

Sushil Kumar Gangwal

Independent Director

Sunil Chordia

Independent Director

Alpesh Fatehsingh Purohit

Independent Director

Vikas Kaler

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhavesh Surolia

Non Executive Director

Priyanka Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Motisons Jewellers Ltd

Summary

Motisons Jewellers Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm under the name M/s. Motisons Jewellers, pursuant to a Partnership Deed dated October 16,1997. M/s Motisons Jewellers thereafter converted into a Public Company with the name Motisons Jewellers Limited on May 09, 2011 and was granted a Certificate of Incorporation dated May 09, 2011 issued by the ROC, Rajasthan at Jaipur. The Company jewellery business includes the sale of jewellery made of gold, diamond, kundan and sale of other jewellery products that include pearl, silver, platinum, precious, semi-precious stones and other metals. The other offerings include gold and silver coins, utensils and other artifacts. The Company started their jewellery business through a Partnership Firm M/s Motisons Jewellers in 1997 with a single showroom in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The first outlet, famously known as the Traditional Store was set up at Johri Bazaar, a renowned jewellery hub in the heart of the city. This Johri Bazaar showroom displaying gold and diamond jewellery was approx. 304 sq. ft. in area which expanded to 1355 sq. ft. by 2002 with growth in the business. The Company since then, expanded their network of showrooms and the product portfolio and currently operate 4 showrooms under the Motisons brand, located at Jaipur city. The flagship store Motisons Tower is located at the high street of Tonk Road, Jaipur. The showroom at Tonk Road spans in an area of approx. 11,700 Sq Ft and has 3 floors with a floor space fo
Company FAQs

What is the Motisons Jewellers Ltd share price today?

The Motisons Jewellers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹29.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Motisons Jewellers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Motisons Jewellers Ltd is ₹2906.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Motisons Jewellers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Motisons Jewellers Ltd is 79.39 and 8.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Motisons Jewellers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Motisons Jewellers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Motisons Jewellers Ltd is ₹11.65 and ₹33.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Motisons Jewellers Ltd?

Motisons Jewellers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 164.70%, 6 Month at 87.70%, 3 Month at -2.91% and 1 Month at 8.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Motisons Jewellers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Motisons Jewellers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.00 %
Institutions - 0.97 %
Public - 33.03 %

