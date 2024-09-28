We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 02.09.2024, commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05.35 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company wherein the Board of Directors, inter alia, has considered and approved the matters as attached. With reference to the captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the following disclosures: a) Consolidated Scrutinizers Report pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014. b) Voting Results of the businesses transacted at the 13th AGM as required under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. All the resolutions as contained in the Notice of 13th Annual General Meeting were approved/ passed by the Members with requisite majority. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)