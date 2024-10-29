Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

Motisons Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) as amended from time to time we hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Motisons Jewellers Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 29th October 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Further as informed by our intimation letter dated 27th September 2024 Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company by all the designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives is closed from 1st October 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), as amended from time to time, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., Tuesday, 29th October, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30thSeptember, 2024. The said Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 and the Auditors Limited Review Report thereon issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company are attached herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:20 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Oct 2024 5 Oct 2024

In terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Fund raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Saturday, October 05, 2024, at the corporate office of the company, has inter-alia considered and approved the businesses as attached. Read less..

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2024 16 Sep 2024

Motisons Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) as amended from time to time we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Motisons Jewellers Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday September 19 2024 inter-alia to transact following businesses: 1. the proposal for sub-division/split of Equity Shares of the Company presently having a face value of Rs. 10/- each in such manner as the Board may determine. 2. Alteration in the Capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company subsequent to above decision and 3. seek members approval for the aforesaid items. In addition to the items listed herein above the Board may consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, September 19, 2024 at the Corporate office of the company, considered and approved businesses as attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/09/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 9 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors of the company considered the approved the agenda as attached.

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 02.09.2024, commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05.35 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company wherein the Board of Directors, inter alia, has considered and approved the matters as attached. The Board of Directors of the company has: 1.considered and approved the re- appointment of Mr. Sandeep Chhabra (DIN: 00120838) as chairman cum whole time director of the company, subject to approval of shareholders. 2. Considered and approved the re-appointment of Mr. Laksh Chhabra (DIN: 09695269) as joint managing director of the company, subject to approval of shareholders. ?3.considered the appointment of Ms. Priyanka Jain (DIN: 10729434) as non- executive independent director of the company, subject to approval of shareholders.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

Motisons Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) as amended from time to time we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Motisons Jewellers Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 inter-alia to transact following businesses: i. To consider the proposal for raising of funds to augment the financial resources of the Company by issuance of equity shares convertible instruments any other securities by any of the permissible means in one or more tranches as may be decided by the Board subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company.; ii. To consider increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequent amendments in Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association. iii. To appoint necessary intermediaries if any for this purpose and all other matters incidental thereto and connected therewith In terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at the corporate office of the company to inter-alia considered and approved the businesses as attached in the outcome of board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

Motisons Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ending on 30th June 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), as amended from time to time, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., Saturday, 20th July, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. The said Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 and the Auditors Limited Review Report thereon issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company are attached herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:15 P.M. and concluded at 05:15 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

Motisons Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations),as amended from time to time, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., Monday, 27th May, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. The said Audited Financial Results along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement and the Auditors Report thereon issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company with unmodified opinion are attached herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

1. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Bhavesh Surolia (ICSI Membership No. A64329) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (whole-time key managerial personnel) of the company. 2. Authorized Mr. Bhavesh Surolia, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, in addition to existing authorized person(s) under Regulation 30(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 3. Considered appointment of Mrs. Meena Choudhry (DIN: 10521713) as non-executive independent director of the company, subject to the approval of shareholders by special resolution through postal ballot, including remote e-voting. 4. Authorized the conduct of the postal ballot process for seeking the consent of members of the company for the resolutions set out in the postal ballot notice and approved the postal ballot notice and other matters incidental thereto. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 19th March, 2024, has also authorised Mr. Bhavesh Surolia, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer in addition to existing authorized person(s) for the purpose of determining the materiality of an event or information and for making the disclosures of material event or information to the Stock Exchange(s) under Regulation 30(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024