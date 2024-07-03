Motisons Jewellers Ltd Summary

Motisons Jewellers Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm under the name M/s. Motisons Jewellers, pursuant to a Partnership Deed dated October 16,1997. M/s Motisons Jewellers thereafter converted into a Public Company with the name Motisons Jewellers Limited on May 09, 2011 and was granted a Certificate of Incorporation dated May 09, 2011 issued by the ROC, Rajasthan at Jaipur. The Company jewellery business includes the sale of jewellery made of gold, diamond, kundan and sale of other jewellery products that include pearl, silver, platinum, precious, semi-precious stones and other metals. The other offerings include gold and silver coins, utensils and other artifacts. The Company started their jewellery business through a Partnership Firm M/s Motisons Jewellers in 1997 with a single showroom in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The first outlet, famously known as the Traditional Store was set up at Johri Bazaar, a renowned jewellery hub in the heart of the city. This Johri Bazaar showroom displaying gold and diamond jewellery was approx. 304 sq. ft. in area which expanded to 1355 sq. ft. by 2002 with growth in the business. The Company since then, expanded their network of showrooms and the product portfolio and currently operate 4 showrooms under the Motisons brand, located at Jaipur city. The flagship store Motisons Tower is located at the high street of Tonk Road, Jaipur. The showroom at Tonk Road spans in an area of approx. 11,700 Sq Ft and has 3 floors with a floor space for silver, gold, and diamond jewellery respectively. The most recent outlet, opened in the year 2021, is situated in the southwestern part of Jaipur at Vaishali Nagar. In addition to selling products at the showrooms, the Company sell them through online platform.The product profile includes traditional, contemporary and combination designs across jewellery lines, for special occasions such as weddings and festivals to daily wear jewellery for all ages, genders and across various price points. Their offerings include gold jewellery, diamond jewellery and other silverware from handmade Indian ethnic to the cutting-edge styles of the urban world. Their gold,diamond and other jewellery inventory in each showroom reflects customer preferences and designs. The focus on design and innovation, ability to recognize consumer preferences and market trends, the intricacy of designs and the quality of products are the key strengths of the Company. Additionally, to cater to the increasing demands in the market, the Company engaged artisans on job work basis who have their own manufacturing facilities located in Jaipur, for diamond and gem stone studded jewellery. It offer a variety of handcrafted jewellery, which are designed and manufactured by in-house designers in close collaboration along with skilled local craftsman located across the country. Apart from these, it also sell other products like costume jewellery and utensils made of silver and gold. Within these product categories, the Company offer jewellery for personal milestones and occasions, fashion jewellery, festival jewellery, wedding jewellery, daily-wear jewellery and mens jewellery, with many different jewellery options, including rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, necklaces, chains, waist bands and bangles.The Company made a public issue of 2,74,71,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 151 Crore through fresh issue in December, 2023.